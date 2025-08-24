How TJ Lateef 'Ascended' to Nebraska's No. 2 Quarterback Spot
Nebraska football fans have a new name to get excited about this fall. True freshman quarterback TJ Lateef has wasted no time making an impression in Lincoln. The athlete climbed the depth chart before ever taking a snap in a regular-season game.
Enrolling early in January 2025, the California native quickly earned the trust of coaches and teammates. And now he enters the season as Nebraska’s No. 2 quarterback behind highly touted starter Dylan Raiola.
TJ Lateef Earns Matt Rhule’s Trust
Head coach Matt Rhule has been clear about just how far Lateef has come since stepping on campus. "I liked what he did in the spring, and it was very clear he's three. He's just ascended into that two spot," Rhule explained.
What stands out most is that Nebraska isn’t holding back the playbook for Lateef. That readiness may come into play sooner rather than later. While Raiola is firmly the starter, Lateef could see action in non-conference games against Akron and Houston Christian.
Getting real snaps in those games would give him valuable experience and allow Nebraska fans a glimpse of his dynamic style. As Rhule put it, "The sky is the limit for what he can do." He also added, "And he is just waiting for his opportunity. I do like his preparation. The guys like him….He is preparing right now, like, Hey, I got to be ready for my moment. I'm excited for him."
A Star in High School
Before Lincoln, Lateef was already making headlines in California. A four-star recruit out of Orange Lutheran High School, he was ranked as the No. 20 quarterback nationally by the On3 Industry Ranking and No. 11 pro-style quarterback by Rivals. This has also placed him among the top 150 recruits in the country.
His resume grew even stronger when he earned an invitation to the 2024 Elite 11 Finals. It is a showcase for the nation’s best quarterback prospects.
At Orange Lutheran, Lateef spent three seasons as the starting quarterback, piling up over 6,500 passing yards and 66 total touchdowns. His senior year in 2024 was his most impressive. He completed 71 percent of his passes for 2,274 yards and 23 touchdowns, while also adding 292 rushing yards and five scores. His leadership carried his team to a playoff semifinal appearance and a No. 13 national ranking. It was what capped the year with all-state first-team honors from Cal-Hi Sports.
His junior campaign in 2023 was equally strong, with 1,965 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. And he also had a 63 percent completion rate, plus 230 rushing yards and five touchdowns under his belt. As a sophomore in 2022, Lateef threw for 2,446 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 150 rushing yards and three more scores. This had him earning all-league honors in both seasons.
TJ Lateef’s Character Shines Off the Field
What makes Lateef even more valuable to Nebraska is that he excels off the field, too. In his first semester on campus, he was named to the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll. With that, he has also earned a spot on the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.
With Dylan Raiola leading the way and TJ Lateef right behind him, Nebraska has built enviable depth at the game’s most important position.
