Matt Rhule Discusses Final Preparations for Iowa
Nebraska's Black Friday bout with Iowa will also be the first home start for freshman TJ Lateef.
The Husker quarterback has made two starts since stepping in for the injured Dylan Raiola, with both coming on the road at UCLA and at Penn State. Speaking at his Wednesday media availability, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said Lateef did a "nice job" of managing the challenge of operating at different venues, which come with crowd noise and different setups.
"Coming home, he doesn't have to deal with all of those things," Rhule said. "I know he's excited to play against a great, great defense. (Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen) has put together a plan that will allow him to play really well."
Rhule has been impressed with Lateef's poise "since the day that he got here."
"Never been a distraction. It's never about him. It's always about the team. Credit goes to his parents, goes to his high school coaches. He came in here really well prepared and since the moment he stepped on the field against USC until now, he's just tried to execute," Rhule said.
Nebraska will have the challenge of facing another run-dominant offense. That's been an area that the Blackshirts have struggled with this season.
"We have to get off blocks and tackle, as silly as that sounds," Rhule said. "There haven't been many times where a run's popped that we haven't had someone there. We're going to have to get off blocks and tackle and do it relentlessly for four quarters. There's no secret."
On the injury front, Rhule said kick returner Kenneth Williams is good to go this week. He missed the Penn State game last Saturday. Special teams have played a major factor in the rivalry series.
"When you play Iowa, you know it's going to be a field position game," Rhule said. "Special teams, you hope it can help you in two ways: you hope it can help you in terms of field position and then you hope it can help you in terms of creating explosive plays and eliminating them."
Late November has turned the temperatures down and the wind up in Lincoln. Those were on display during the Nebraska high school state championships this week at Memorial Stadium, with one punt going backward. Nebraska has been practicing in those conditions all week right next to the stadium.
"I think really the wind's more of a factor than the cold," Rhule said. "I don't think it's supposed to be a ton of wind but the cold I think is something that both schools are comfortable with."
Nebraska and Iowa will play on Friday at 11 a.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
You can watch the full media session from Wednesday below.
More Info
Nebraska Football 2025 ScheduleEmpty heading
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 USC 21, Nebraska 17
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 28, UCLA 21
- Nov. 22 at Penn State 37, Nebraska 10
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
