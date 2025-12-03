Matt Rhule Addresses Potential Quarterback Transfer Portal Departures

LINCOLN—One of the biggest questions for Nebraska football over the next month will be about the quarterback position.

Who is going to be the 2026 starter?

There are a multitude of avenues to get to that answer. Does Dylan Raiola transfer? What about TJ Lateef? Or neither? How does Raiola recover from his season-ending injury? How does Lateef recover from the tweaked hamstring that has him probable but not 100% guaranteed to play in the bowl game later this month?

A young fan at the 2025-Nebraska-Iowa game holds a sign urging Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola to return next season. | Cory Edmondson, KFGE

At Wednesday's Early National Signing Day press conference, Matt Rhule hit on much more than the class of 2026. He was asked directly if there was a scenario where both players return next season.

"I think we have a great setup, a great situation," Rhule said. "I would love to have a world where none of the guys on our team transfer."

"Even if they're not playing, that doesn't mean I don't love them and care about them," Rhule continued. "Some guys aren't going to play, and they want to play. I get that."

Raiola has started 19 games at Nebraska, with Lateef starting the final three of this season after Raiola's injury against USC. Both have multiple years of eligibility remaining on top of the experience they've already gained.

"We have a great quarterback room," Rhule said. "We'd love to have everybody come back and have a great quarterback room again next year."

Nebraska quarterback TJ Lateef leads the Huskers out of the tunnel ahead of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rhule said general manager Pat Stewart will "work through that," meaning discussing likely playing time and potential NIL with both quarterbacks.

Lateef's additional game tape means opposing teams have more data points to work from if they would want to pursue his services. Although he burst onto the scene with his play at UCLA, his youth and inexperience, plus Nebraska's other issues, hurt him against Penn State and Iowa. Should Lateef decide he wants playing time sooner, and Raiola is indeed returning, his likely destination is a smaller Power Four or a Group of Five program.

The idea that Raiola may transfer picked up steam late in the season. Besides missing the last three games, his brother Dayton decommitted during the final week.

The younger Raiola had been committed to Nebraska for more than a year. The older Raiola was a five-star prospect out of high school and, if he did elect to transfer, could excel at a program with an elite offensive line that can provide him the extra time he needs while holding onto the ball. Even while taking 54 sacks over two seasons, Dylan has been more than serviceable at helping Nebraska reach back-to-back bowl games.

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola looks for a receiver against Michigan. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

When asked about his expectations for Raiola over the next several months, Rhule sounded like a coach who was sure his starter would be back again.

"Dylan's in a place right now where, you're going through a tough time when you're injured," Rhule said. "What I've encouraged him to do is to embrace it and to attack it. Let it hurt that you're not out there playing and consistently write down every single day: what are you learning and what do I need to do?



"Dylan made tremendous progress from year one to year two, but there's progress that needs to be made moving forward."

Nebraska will learn its official bowl destination and opponent on Sunday. The transfer portal window is Jan. 2-15. There is no longer a spring window later.

