How to Watch Nebraska Football vs. Washington with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel



The pressure is ramping up in Lincoln.



Similar their rollercoaster ride last season, the Cornhuskers started this year on a roll with five straight wins, but back-to-back defeats to No. 7 Indiana and Oregon in heartbreaking fashion have the fanbase restless once again. As Nebraska patiently waits for its own breakout season under head coach Matt Rhule, the Cornhuskers enter a pivotal three-game stretch that could define their season.

It starts with what feels like a must-win game against Washington on Halloween night where NU will stage its Blackout game. Each team is coming off a bye week, but it's the Huskies who enter Saturday with more questions than Nebraska.



Here's all you need to know for Saturday's Blackout.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (5-2, 2-2 B1G) vs. Washington (4-3, 1-3 B1G)

Nebraska (5-2, 2-2 B1G) vs. Washington (4-3, 1-3 B1G) When: Saturday, Oct. 31

Saturday, Oct. 31 Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT Watch: B1G Network

B1G Network Line: Nebraska (-7.5) | O/U: 49.5

Nebraska (-7.5) | O/U: 49.5 TV Crew: Wayne Randazzo (PxP), Rhett Lewis (Analyst) & Caroline Hendershot (Sideline)

Wayne Randazzo (PxP), Rhett Lewis (Analyst) & Caroline Hendershot (Sideline) Radio Crew: Kyle Crooks (PxP), Jay Moore (Analyst) & Jessica Coody (Sideline)

Kyle Crooks (PxP), Jay Moore (Analyst) & Jessica Coody (Sideline) Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates How to Sync Husker Radio with TV Broadcast

Washington head coach Jedd Fisch is in danger of falling short of expectations in year three with the Huskies. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Washington Scout

Head Coach

Jedd Fisch | 3rd season at Washington; 7th as Head Coach

19-14 (.576) at Washington; 36-36 (.500) as Head Coach

4x Bowl Game appearances

Previous Head Coach at Arizona & UCLA (interim)

Previous assistant with the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, UCLA, Michigan, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami (FL), Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans & Florida.

2025 Finish

W, 38-10 vs. Boise State in LA Bowl

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 9-4 (5-4 B1G, T-7th)

9-4 (5-4 B1G, T-7th) All-B1G: 1x Third Team

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 5-4-1

Sept. 17, 2011, last matchup; 51-38 NU

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. enters Saturday as probable to play as he deals with an injury. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Returners

Demond Williams Jr. | QB | Jr. | Created a stir in the offseason after declaring he was entering the transfer portal just days after re-signing with Washington. That now seems like a warning sign as the Huskies and Williams are struggling to at least match their nine-win 2025 season.

Alex McLaughlin | S | Sr. | The 6-foot-2 safety has excelled since coming over from Northern Arizona following the 2024 season. He leads UW with 48 tackles and 6.5 TFLs.

Jacob Manu | LB | R-Sr. | Earned first team All-Pac-12 honors with Fisch at Arizona in 2023 before coming to Washington, where he's dealt with lingering injuries. Second on the Huskies with 40 tackles so far in 2026.

Dezmen Roebuck | WR | Soph. | A standout young receiver, Roebuck leads the Huskies with 484 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Chris Lawson | WR | Soph. | Another sophomore having a great season, Lawson ranks second with 483 yards and two touchdowns as another threat next to Roebuck.

Rashid Williams | WR | R-Jr. | Didn't find much playing time in 2025 (3 GP), but he's enjoying a career season with 285 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Jacob Lane | DE | R-Jr. | UW's primary threat off the edge as the 6-foot-5 Washington native owns six tackles for loss and a forced fumble this season.

Rylon Dillard-Allen | S | Soph. | The former top-200 prospect has recorded a pair of interceptions in his sophomore campaign while adding one sack.

John Mills | OL | Soph. | After starting in 11 games as a freshman in 2025, the California native started at left guard for the first five games before taking over for Green at left tackle in the last two contests versus Iowa and Purdue.

Landen Hatchett | C | Sr. | The veteran lineman started at center for the last two weeks, but he's now out for the season after suffering an injury near his head, neck and spine.

Drew Azzopardi | OT | R-Sr. | The former transfer from San Diego State anchors the right tackle spot for the Huskies. He's made 29 career starts at that position.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Brian Bonner Jr. | RB | Fr. | Tasked with filling the big shoes of Jonah Coleman, the true freshman leads UW with 296 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Kodi Greene | OT | Fr. | The 6-foot-6, five-star freshman has started in all seven games this season, but has not started in the last two contests.

Kolt Dieterich | OL | R-Jr. | The transfer from Sam Houston began the season with five-straight starts at center before shifting to left guard in the last two weeks.

Wide receiver Denzel Boston was taken in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Departures

Denzel Boston | WR | Draft | Taken with the No. 39 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in last spring's draft after leading the Huskies with 62 receptions, 881 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Tacario Davis | CB | Draft | Transferred to Washington for his final college season where he was All-Big Ten honorable mention after recording two interceptions as the shutdown corner for UW.

Jonah Coleman | RB | Draft | Selected by the Denver Broncos as a fourth round pick after leading the Huskies with 758 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns in his senior season.

Carver Willis | OL | Draft | Joined Washington in 2025 following five seasons at Kansas State. Ended his college career by earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors at left tackle.

Ephesians Prysock | CB | Draft | The last of three fourth round picks for Washington in the draft, Prysock tallied 48 blocks as a physical corner at 6-foot-4.

Anterio Thompson | DT | Draft | Sixth round pick to Atlanta after playing for four schools during his college career: Washington, Western Michigan, Iowa and Iowa Western CC.

Zach Durfee | DE | Draft | Taken in the seventh round by Jacksonville after tying for the team high in sacks (4.0) at Washington in 2025.

Outlook

Coming off a 9-4 season in 2025, Washington was expected to look much better at this point in year three under head coach Jedd Fisch. However, the warning signs were apparent well before the season to hint that 2026 wouldn't be as smooth. Star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. made headlines in the offseason after declaring that he would enter the transfer portal just days after re-signing with Washington. Williams eventually returned to the program, but he's never appeared to be as comfortable in the UW offense this year as he was in 2025. He's still putting out solid numbers with 1,396 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, but a rib injury has clouded his status, and Fisch isn't saying who will get the start Saturday.

That means defensive coordinator Rob Aurich and the Nebraska defense could see Stanford transfer Elijah Brown. Even though Washington was blown out by Iowa, Brown was stellar in relief of the injured Williams with a 28-for-39 showing that included 251 yards and three touchdowns. Brown was more erratic in his first career start one week later at Purdue with 302 yards, three touchdowns and three picks. However, his efforts resulted in a 38-26 Washington win to snap the Huskies' three-game losing streak.

As you can see, passing isn't the issue. The Huskies rank third in the Big Ten in passing offense, but they fall to 17th for rushing. All-conference back Jonah Coleman got drafted in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft and the Huskies have struggled to replicate his 17 total touchdowns from 2025. True freshman Brian Bonner Jr. leads the team with just 296 yards and three touchdowns, but Washington has been hit with injuries. Running backs Jordan Washington (Out), Ansu Sanoe (Doubtful) and Trey Cooley (Questionable) may not play at all on Saturday. Plus, starting center Landen Hatchett was ruled out for the season during the bye week.

Washington safety Alex McLaughlin leads the Huskies with 48 tackles while adding a pair of interceptions so far in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensively, Washington is far from the elite units that Nebraska faced against Indiana and Oregon. The Huskies saw their top two corners get taken in the NFL Draft, but they returned a pair of standout safeties in leading tackler Alex McLaughlin and sophomore Rylon Dillard-Allen. In fact, Washington is tied for second in the Big Ten with nine interceptions this season.

Neither team entering this contest passes the vibe test, but I'd much rather be Nebraska than Washington right now. Fisch wasn't impressed with his team's performance in the first half of the season, so he felt it was neccessary to push his team hard during its bye week. Injuries are also piling up for the Huskies, who could have to start backup quarterback Elijah Brown for the second straight game. This will be a great opportunity for offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen to fliip the narrative after poor offensive showings in the last two games for NU. Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea will have to be disciplined against a ball-hawking secondary, but the Cornhuskers look to have a favorable matchup in the trenches.

Combine those factors with NU's Blackout game on Halloween night and I see a path for a commanding Nebraska victory. Give me Nebraska over the Huskies Saturday night in Lincoln.

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