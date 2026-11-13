How to Watch Nebraska Football at Rutgers with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

There are low points, and then there’s where Nebraska football finds itself after losing its fourth straight game last week against Illinois.

Fighting with their backs against the wall, there wasn't a worse opponent for NU to face than Illinois and head coach Bret Bielema. A Husker killer since his days coaching Wisconsin, Bielema pulled tricks out of the bag and allowed Nebraska to beat itself in a 24-13 victory that felt like much more than an 11-point win.

Head coach Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers are in a tailspin and it's hard to know when it will stop. Despite their 426 yards of offense and averaging 4.6 yards per rush, Nebraska failed to consistently find the end zone and saw their special teams unit go 0-for-2 in field goals. The lack of common -sense playcalling ultimately cost former offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen his job not even 24 hours after the loss, resulting in Glenn Thomas being elevated to OC.

While the 2026 season is a lost cause — and Nebraska likely having to stick with Rhule into 2027 due to his massive buyout — the Huskers still need to find one more win to become bowl-eligible for the third consecutive season. With Ohio State and Iowa still on the schedule, NU's trip to Rutgers is their last best shot to clinch a postseason appearance.

Here's all you need to know for Saturday morning in Piscataway.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (5-4, 2-4 B1G) vs. Rutgers (2-7, 1-5 B1G)

Nebraska (5-4, 2-4 B1G) vs. Rutgers (2-7, 1-5 B1G) When: Saturday, November 14

Saturday, November 14 Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, N.J.

SHI Stadium, Piscataway, N.J. Time: 11:30 a.m. CST

11:30 a.m. CST Watch: B1G Network

B1G Network Line: Nebraska (-13.5) | O/U: 51.5 (FanDuel)

Nebraska (-13.5) | O/U: 51.5 (FanDuel) TV Crew: Jeff Levering (PxP), Jake Butt (Analyst) & Brooke Fletcher (Sidelines)

Jeff Levering (PxP), Jake Butt (Analyst) & Brooke Fletcher (Sidelines) Radio Crew: Kyle Crooks (PxP), Jay Moore (Analyst) & Jessica Coody (Sidelines)

Kyle Crooks (PxP), Jay Moore (Analyst) & Jessica Coody (Sidelines) Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates How to Sync Husker Radio with TV Broadcast

Earlier this week, it was announced that Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano will return in 2027 despite the team's poor 2-7 record. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rutgers Scout

Head Coach

Greg Schiano | 18th Season at Rutgers; 20th as Head Coach

101-115 (.468) at Rutgers; 112-136 (.452) as Head Coach

9x Bowl Games, 1x Ranked Finish

1x Eddie Robinson Coach OTY, 1x George Munger Award, 1x Home Depot Coach OTY, 1x Liberty Mutual Coach OTY, 1x Walter Camp Coach OTY, 1x Big East Coach OTY

Previous Head Coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Previous assistant at Ohio State, Miami (FL), Chicago Bears, Penn State & Rutgers

2025 Finish

Did not qualify for the postseason.

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 5-7 (2-7 B1G, T-14th)

5-7 (2-7 B1G, T-14th) All-Americans: 1x Second Team (ESPN), 1x Fourth Team (Phil Steele), 1x Honorable Mention (Phil Steele)

1x Second Team (ESPN), 1x Fourth Team (Phil Steele), 1x Honorable Mention (Phil Steele) All-B1G: 2x Second Team, 7x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 7-0

Oct. 5, 2024, last matchup:14-7 NU

Rutgers receiver KJ Duff is one of best in the country, but he's been ruled out for the season after ankle surgery. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key Returners

AJ Surace | QB | R-Soph. | Attending his home-state university, Surace has thrown for 662 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in place of the injured Lonergan. Surace enters Saturday listed as questionable, with true freshman Sean Ashenfelder waiting behind if he can't play.

Antwan Raymond | RB | Jr. | Continuing the legacy of standout Rutgers running backs, Raymond earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors in 2025 and enters Saturday tied for the conference lead with 789 rushing yards.

KJ Duff | WR | Jr. | The 6-foot-6 receiver will likely be a first-round pick in next spring's NFL draft, but he's out for the season after getting surgery following an ankle injury. He ends his 2026 season with 774 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Chris Joines | S | Sr. | The former transfer from Mercer leads Rutgers with 45 tackles, but he's been ruled out against Nebraska with an undisclosed injury.

Moses Walker | LB | R-Sr. | The former top-200 recruit is third on the team in tackles (40) while adding 3.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and a team-leading two interceptions.

Ben Black | WR | Jr. | The junior from North Carolina will now step up to fill the void left by Duff as he takes over the team lead with 265 yards on 16 catches with two scores.

Terrence Salami | OL | R-Sr. | Has appeared in 31 career games alongside the offensive line for Rutgers across five seasons.

Kwabena Asamoah | OL | R-Sr. | A three-year starter for the Scarlet Knights, the Ohio native was a Second Team All-America pick last season, but it was announced earlier this week that he'll miss the rest of the 2026 season due to a high ankle sprain that required surgery.

Zaire Angoy | DL | Sr. | Another in-state recruit, Angoy enters Saturday with 46 career games played for Rutgers and is one of only three players with at least two sacks on the team.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Dylan Lonergan | QB | R-Jr. | A transfer from Alabama and Boston College, the Georgia native became the Scarlet Knights' starter out of fall camp, but will sit out Saturday against NU after suffering an apparent head injury versus Northwestern on Oct. 24.

Sean Allison | LB | Sr. | The heralded transfer from Drake was a Third Team All-America pick and named the Pioneer Football League Defensive Player of the Year in 2025 before transferring to Rutgers. He's second on the team with 43 total tackles and is a captain for the Scarlet Knights.

Rondo Porter | DL | Sr. | At Rutgers for his fifth school in as many years, the South Carolina native was named Second Team All-Sun Belt last year at Appalachian State before joining the Scarlet Knights, where he leads the team with seven tackles for loss.

Sekou Kromah | EDGE | Sr. | After starting his career in junior college, Kromah spent two seasons at Temple before arriving in New Jersey, where he leads the Scarlet Knights with three sacks and is second with five tackles for loss.

Bradlee Jones | CB | Sr. | A two-sport athlete at The Citadel, Jones transferred to Rutgers for his fourth year of college football and is tied for the team high with two interceptions.

An All-Big Ten Second Team pick in 2025, Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond is tied for the Big Ten lead in rushing yards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Departures

Athan Kaliakmanis | QB | Draft | Before being picked in the seventh round by the Washington Commanders, the former Minnesota transfer became one of just three Rutgers quarterbacks to throw for more than 3,000 yards in a season when he recorded 3,124 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2025.

Ian Strong | WR | Transfer | The 6-foot-3 wideout finished second on the team with 52 receptions and 762 yards in 10 games. He transferred to Cal over the offseason despite being named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2024 and 2025 for the Scarlet Knights.

DT Sheffield | WR | Graduated | Joined Rutgers in 2025 after transferring from North Texas. Sheffield placed third on the team with 44 receptions, 577 yards and five touchdowns.

Jett Elad | DB | Graduated | After three seasons at Ohio, one at Garden City CC and two at UNLV, the Canadian joined Rutgers to end his college career. Named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after leading the Scarlet Knights with 80 tackles and two picks.

Dariel Djabome | LB | Graduated | Another All-Big Ten Honorable Mention from Canada who finished second on the team with 71 tackles, plus 4.5 TFLs and a pair of sacks.

Eric O'Neil | DL | Graduated | The former standout at LIU and James Madison led all Rutgers players with 9.5 tackles and posted 2.5 sacks to end his college career.

Outlook

In the midst of his second round as Rutgers head football coach, the turning point of Greg Schiano's second stay in Piscataway occurred earlier in the week. Facing pressure from a dismal 2-7 record through three-quarters of the 2026 season, the hot seat was burning for the New Jersey native. However, with the athletic department facing a $516 million deficit since joining the Big Ten in 2014, Athletic Director Keli Zinn confirmed on Tuesday that Schiano would return in 2027 — albeit with major changes on the horizon.

Instead of paying him around $17 million to not work, the Scarlet Knights are content to let their 18-year head coach figure it out. While the bulk of Schiano's success came during the Big East era from 2001-2011, he recently led the program to three bowl games in a four-year span, which included back-to-back 7-6 seasons in 2023 and 2024.

The Scarlet Knights were hit hard after their 5-7 2025 season as starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanic (NFL Draft), receiver Ian Strong (Cal) and receiver DT Sheffield (Graduated) all left the team. As a result, Rutgers placed their bets on Boston College transfer Dylan Lonergan to run the show. He's been fine through six games this year, tallying 1,066 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and six picks. Lonergan hasn't played since late October when he suffered a head injury against Northwestern. Redshirt sophomore AJ Surace has taken over to throw for 823 yards with eight touchdowns and five picks in relief. That could soon change as Surace enters Saturday listed as questionable on the game's initial availability report.

The Scarlet Knights return a pair of stars at the skill positions in wide receiver KJ Duff and running back Antwan Raymond. Listed at 6-foot-6, the future NFL first-round pick ranked fourth in the Big Ten with 774 receiving yards in eight games. Plus, his nine touchdown catches were tied for third in the conference. Unfortunately, an ankle injury has sidelined Duff for the rest of the season, which likely ends his college career. Extending the legacy of standout Rutgers running backs, 2025 All-Big Ten Second Team pick Antwan Raymond is tied for the conference lead with 789 rushing yards and scoring six times this season.

The offensive line hasn't been good this year despite 2025 All-America pick Kwabena Asamoah. Now, the Scarlet Knights will need to figure out a plan without their star lineman after he was ruled out for the season with an ankle injury earlier this week. As it stands, Rutgers has allowed the third-most sacks in the conference with 25 through nine games.

Rutgers quarterback AJ Surace took over for injured starter Dylan Lonergan on Oct. 24, but Surace is questionable for Saturday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Scarlet Knights have also been hit hard in the secondary with injuries. Returning starter Kaj Sanders played in only four games before going down for the season, while leading tackler and safety Chris Joines was ruled out this week with an undisclosed injury. The Citadel transfer Bradlee Jones will now carry a heavier load as the team leader with two interceptions.

In the front seven, Drake linebacker transfer Sean Allison ranks second on the team with 43 tackles. He moved up to Division I after starring at Drake, where he was named the 2025 Pioneer Football League Defensive Player of the Year. Defensive tackle Rondo Porter joined Rutgers for his fifth school in as many seasons, but that's because he was a 2025 Second Team All-Sun Belt pick at Appalachian State. He's proved that performance was no fluke as he leads the team with seven tackles for loss, with a pair of sacks. Sekou Kromah brings chaos from the edge spot after spending his two prior seasons at Temple. Kromah leads the Scarlet Knights with three sacks and has 5.5 tackles for loss.

While it has been an offensive horror show for the Huskers since facing Indiana, there's reason for optimism as NU takes on the worst defense in the Big Ten (statistically speaking). As one of only three teams in the conference to allow at least 30 points per game, the Rutgers are dead last with 32.4 points allowed per contest. Opposing offenses average 411.9 yards (17th in B1G) per game, including 186.3 rushing (18th) and 225.6 passing (15th). With another surprise injury to their already-thin secondary, there should be ample opportunity for Anthony Colandrea to push the ball downfield in giant chucks.

Rutgers is better on the offensive side of the ball as they rank ninth overall in rushing (143.2) and 12th in passing (219.9). That still only puts them 14th in overall offense, but the Scarlet Knights have a weapon in Raymond. He becomes even more important after the injury to Duff, so expect the Blackshirts to key in on the junior.

Nebraska is dealing with its own injury issues. Team captain and linebacker Owen Chambliss was ruled out for Saturday alongside star cornerback Andrew Marshall. Even standout safety Dwayne McDougle III is listed as questionable.

Quite frankly, a loss on Saturday would rank among the worst in program history if Nebraska fails to snap its four-game losing streak. If you believe what the Huskers have shown you this season - short-circuiting against equal or slightly better teams while crushing inferior opponents - then you should expect them to clinch a third consecutive bowl berth.

Will it change the narrative of a wasted 2026 season? No, but it will mean the longest streak of postseason football for NU since going nine straight times under Bo Pelini/Mike Riley from 2008-2016.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.