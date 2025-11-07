How to Watch Nebraska Football at UCLA with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The ball finally dropped for the Nebraska football team and its 2025 season — but that doesn't mean it still can't be a success.
Last Saturday's Black Out showdown was a heartbreaking defeat in more ways than one, with the Huskers' Achilles' heel resulting in the season-ending injury to star quarterback Dylan Raiola, whose presence in the fourth quarter could have led to NU's most prominent wins since 2016.
Instead, Nebraska heads to UCLA to face a rejuvenated Bruins squad with a brand new starting quarterback and looks to earn its first win over any of the Big Ten's new four. TJ Lateef will have a chance to impress in front of his friends and family in California, and this time he'll have a curated game plan by offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen to play to his strengths, setting up an intriguing late-night battle out West.
Here's all you need know as Nebraska faces UCLA Saturday night in Brentwood.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (6-3, 3-3 B1G) at UCLA (3-5, 3-2 B1G)
- When: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California.
- Time: 8 p.m. CST
- Watch: FOX
- Broadcast Crew: Tim Brando (PxP), Devin Gardner (Analyst), Josh Sims (Sideline).
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
UCLA Scout
Head Coach
Tim Skipper | Interim Head Coach | 1st season at UCLA; 3rd as Acting HC | 3-2 (.600) as UCLA Interim HC; 10-9 (.526) Career HC Record | Previous head coach at Fresno State | Previous assistant at Fresno State, Central Michigan, UNLV, Florida, Colorado State, Sacramento State and Western New Mexico.
2024 Finish
Did not qualify for the postseason.
2024 Record & Awards
5-7 (3-6 B1G, T-13th) | 1x All-American | All-B1G: 1x First Team, 1x Third Team, 2x Honorable Mention.
All-Time Series
Series tied 7-7 (Nov. 2, 2024 last matchup, 27-20 UCLA)
Key Returners
- Jalen Berger | RB | R-Sr. | Second-year Bruin that's splitting carries with Jaivian Thomas as the premier back, but has yet to surpass Iamaleava as the team's leading rusher.
- Kwazi Gilmer | WR | Soph. | Leading UCLA receiver with 382 yards and two touchdowns, which has already surpassed his numbers from last year.
- Titus Mokiao-Atimalala | WR | R-Sr. | Second passing option for the Bruins and has scored a team-high three times with 240 yards.
- JonJon Vaughns | LB | R-Sr. | Team-leading 79 tackles and three tackles for loss after appearing in just four games in 2024.
- Jacob Busic | DL | R-Sr. | In his second year with UCLA after transferring from Navy, he tied for the team lead with three TFLs and one sack.
- Yutaka Mahe | OL | R-Sr. | Rotating lineman in 2024 who has emerged as the Bruins' starting left guard.
- Sam Yoon | C | R-Jr. | Started the final eight games last season at center and has stayed in that role throughout 2025.
- Garrett DiGiorgio | OT | R-Sr. | Started at right tackle in 11 of 12 games last season, but has adapted to also play guard in his senior season.
- Reuben Unije | OL | R-Sr. | Transfer from Houston, who had his first season with UCLA cut short last year with a season-ending injury; starting right tackle for the Bruins in 2025.
Key Departures
- Ethan Garbers | QB | Graduated | Threw for over 2,700 yards and 16 touchdowns in his final season of college football.
- Carson Schwesinger | LB | NFL Draft | AP First Team All-American, Butkus Finalist, and All-Big Ten First Team member who's having a stellar rookie year for the Cleveland Browns after being drafted in the second round.
- Oluwafemi Oladejo | LB | NFL Draft | Tallied 13.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks in his final season at UCLA before joining Schwesinger as a second-round pick in April by the Tennessee Titans.
- Kain Medrano | LB | NFL Draft | Third Bruins LB taken in the draft after eleven TFLs and two picks in 2024.
- Jay Toia | DT | NFL Draft | 2024 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention who was the centerpiece of UCLA's run defense that ranked sixth in rushing yards allowed per game (96.2).
- Moliki Matavao | TE | NFL Draft | Seventh round pick of the New Orleans Saints after leading the Bruins with 506 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.
- TJ Harden | RB | Graduated | Posted a team-leading 506 rushing yards with two touchdowns and 368 receiving yards as the team's starting running back.
- Logan Loya | WR | Graduated | Finished out his college career with 348 receiving yards and a team-high four touchdown grabs.
- J. Michael Sturdivant | WR | Transfer | Transferred to Florida to mark his third school in six college seasons.
- K.J. Wallace | DB | Graduated | Lead defensive back for UCLA who was third on the team with 9.0 TFLs and paced the Bruins with 10 pass breakups.
- Bryan Addison | DB | Graduated | Played 67 games in over seven college seasons and totaled 44 tackles with two interceptions in his 2024 year with UCLA.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Nico Iamaleava | QB | R-Soph. | Transfer | The poster boy for the state of NIL in college football, the Long Beach native transferred to UCLA under controversial circumstances after he and his team demanded a raise from the Volunteers.
- Jaivian Thomas | RB | Jr. | Transfer | Splitting carries as the featured back after transferring from California, where he ran for 626 yards and seven scores as a sophomore.
- Mikey Matthews | WR | Jr. | Transfer | Another import from Cal, the Irvine native totaled over 200 yards and one touchdown as part of his lone season in Berkley.
- Kechaun Bennett | DL | R-Sr. | Transfer | Arrived from Michigan and has recorded three tackles for loss to tie Vaughn for the team lead.
- Anthony Jones | DL | R-Jr. | Despite a lackluster pass rush, the Michigan State transfer leads the Bruins with 1.5 sacks alongside 2.5 TFLs.
- Scooter Jackson | DB | Jr. | Transfer | Started in all 16 of his previous games at Utah Tech and now leads the Bruins with a pair of interceptions in his first season in the Power Four.
- Rodrick Pleasant | DB | R-Soph. | Transfer | Former top-100 player that spent his first two seasons at Oregon; tied for the team high with six pass breakups while adding 30 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
- Andre Jordan Jr. | DB | Jr. | Transfer | Another newcomer in a new look secondary, the Oregon State transfer shared the team lead with six pass breakups.
- Courtland Ford | OT | R-Sr. | Transfer | Three seasons at USC and two at Kentucky before arriving in Brentwood for his final season of college football.
Three Key Storylines
How does new starter TJ Lateef operate under Dana Holgorsen's offense and a curated game plan?
Last Saturday's baptism by fire experience for Lateef was not an accurate representation of the talent and skill set that the California native brings to the table. So, withhold further judgment until this Saturday against the Bruins, where Lateef and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen have had some time to figure out a game plan that complements Lateef while not making everything too big for the true freshman from Compton.
Lateef should be able to make some off-script plays with his feet and bail out his offensive line when the Bruins inevitably get pressure. Ever since the thrashing at Minnesota, you haven't seen Holgorsen attack the deep ball, and I don't think that changes with a different quarterback. One aspect to monitor will be the absence of Dylan Raiola in California, as he will stay behind to have surgery. He's been a leader ever since stepping onto campus, so his missing voice could have an impact on Saturday.
Can the Blackshirts slow down a rejuvenated UCLA offense?
That spark began with the promotion of Jerry Neuheisel to Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator, who directed the Bruins' offensive unit to a season-high 42 points in the upset of No. 7 Penn State — marking the beginning of the end for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions.
Part of that uptick has been the increased rushing attack, including the use of Iamaleava, who leads the team with 388 rushing yards and a team-high four touchdowns. The other side of that coin is redzone efficiency, which leads the Big Ten and ranks sixth nationally with a 95.8 success rate (23/24) containing nine passing TDs, five rushing TDs, and nine field goals.
The Huskers put together a quality performance last week against USC, but they still struggled to contain the run. As always, that'll be key against the Bruins, who will approach the game with a "nothing to lose" attitude.
Can Nebraska rebound from an emotional defeat and avoid a spiral?
That's been the case for NU over the years, with a showing like last Saturday usually sparking a downward spiral. Combine the heartbreak with Raiola's season-ending injury, and it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see that happen, but this Nebraska squad has proven to be resilient time and time again this year.
With the College Football Playoff definitely out the window and the Matt Rhule year three narrative erased, pressure to perform has lifted. As a result, you'd like to see Nebraska approach Saturday with a "don't have anything to lose" mentality, which is what you'd expect from the Bruins.
