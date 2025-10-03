How to Watch Nebraska Football vs. Michigan State: Breakdown, Preview, TV Channel
The Nebraska football team may have been able to recharge its batteries with a bye week, but that allowed the sting of defeat to linger around the Huskers’ heads as they enter another critical game to right the wrongs from their 30-27 loss to No. 21 Michigan at Memorial Stadium.
The Wolverines pulverized NU’s strength up front, gashing the Blackshirts for three runs that totaled 168 yards in what was another reminder that former Huskers Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher are no longer in Lincoln to save the day. Nebraska has seen some really good developments – Dylan Raiola’s play, passing offense, passing defense – but the running game is a point that typically makes or breaks teams.
Michigan State is far different from Michigan and its stout fronts, but after its own bye week, the Spartans will be hungry to avenge their shootout loss to USC in what was an impressive display from MSU’s own signal caller in Aiden Chiles. There’s no letup in the Big Ten, and another test awaits in the color of green.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska hosts Michigan State for what could begin a season-defining stretch in October.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (3-1, 0-1 B1G) vs. Michigan State (3-1, 0-1 B1G)
- Line: Nebraska (-11.5), 53.5 O/U (FanDuel Sportsbook)
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 3 p.m. CDT
- TV: FS1
- Broadcast Crew: Tim Brando (PxP), Devin Gardner(Analyst) & Josh Sims (Sideline)
- Radio: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Michigan State Scout
Head Coach
Head Coach Jonathan Smith | 2nd season at MSU; 8th as HC | 8-8 (.500) at Michigan State; 42-43 (.494) Career record as HC | Co-Pac-12 Coach OTY (2022) | Previous HC at Oregon State | Previous assistant at Washington, Boise State, Montana, Idaho and Oregon State.
2024 Finish
- Did not qualify for the postseason.
2024 Record & Awards
5-7 (3-6 B1G, T-12th) | All-Big Ten: 2x Second Team, 4x Honorable Mentions.
All-Time Series
- Nebraska leads 9-4 (Nov. 4, 2023 last matchup; 20-17 MSU).
Key Departures
- Luke Newman | OG | Drafted | Taken in the sixth round by the Chicago Bears after 52 games across five seasons with four at Holy Cross and one at Michigan State (2024).
- Kay'ron Lynch-Adams | RB | Graduated | Led MSU with 649 rushing yards as part of his lone season with the Spartans after transferring from UMass and Rutgers.
- Nate Carter | RB | Graduated | Second on the Spartans with 499 yards and a team-high five touchdowns in 2024.
- Montorie Foster Jr. | WR | Graduated | Led the team in receptions for the second year in a row in 2024 while posting career highs in yards (588) and touchdowns (3).
- Jordan Turner | LB | Graduated | All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after leading MSU in tackles (66) and TFLs (10.5) while ranking second in sacks with three.
- Khris Bogle | DL | Graduated | Another All-Big Ten selection that posted career highs with 37 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, and a team-high four sacks.
- Charles Brantley | DB | Transfer (Miami) | Took his talents to South Beach after leading Michigan State with three picks and pass break-ups despite missing the final three games.
Top Returners
- Aidan Chiles | QB | Jr. | Heralded prospect that followed Smith from Oregon State and is in the midst of her third-straight season starting; on pace to smash career highs in almost every category, throwing for 868 yards and nine touchdowns so far in 2025.
- Nick Marsh | WR | Soph. | Set true freshman records in yards (649) and receptions (41), and has already tied his 2024 touchdown total with three scores.
- Jack Velling | TE | Sr. | Another follower from Oregon State, Velling has struggled to find his footing after catching 36 passes for 411 yards as a junior.
- Jordan Hall | LB | Jr. | Stepped up as MSU's leading tackler with 30 while pacing the Spartan defense with 3.5 TFLs, two sacks, and a fumble recovery; injured against USC.
- Wayne Matthews III | LB | R-Sr. | Experienced linebacker who's second behind Hall in tackles (26), alongside one of the team's two interceptions.
- Makhi Frazier | RB | Soph. | Only 21 yards as a true freshman, but has grown to become the Spartans' primary running back with 267 yards and two touchdowns.
- Malik Spencer | DB | Sr. | Senior defensive back that's collected 116 total tackles in his last two seasons.
- Jalen Thompson | DL | Jr. | Former top 200 prospect that's recorded a team-high three quarterback hurries with 2.5 TFLs and one sack in his junior season.
- Stanton Ramil | OT | R-Soph. | Has a dozen starts at left tackle under his belt, but will miss Saturday and be out for a month due to injury.
- Alex VanSumeren | DL | R-Jr. | Leads the MSU defensive line with 15 tackles as part of 16 consecutive games.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Omari Kelly | WR | Sr. | Spent his first two college seasons at Auburn before breaking out at Middle Tennessee State en route to All-Conference USA First Team honors; leads MSU with 317 yards and one touchdown so far in 2025.
- Chrishon McCray | WR | R-Jr. | Transfer from Kent State, where he was second team All-MAC after posting 705 yards and nine touchdowns.
- Grady Kelly | DL | R-Sr. | Two-time transfer from Colorado State and Florida State, who's recorded two TFLs and seven tackles so far in his final college season.
- Elijah Tau-Tolliver | RB | Sr. | Sacramento State transfer who was honorable mention All-Big Sky last season after rushing for 950 yards.
- Caleb Carter | OG | Gr. | Graduate transfer who started in 18 of his 36 career games at Western Carolina.
- Matt Gulbin | C | Gr. | Another graduate transfer offensive lineman (Wake Forest) with over 40 career games played.
- Conner Moore | OT | R-Jr. | Named an FCS All-American from Montana State and has started all four games at right tackle.
- Isaac Smith | EDGE | Gr. | Texas Tech graduate transfer that's started in his first four career games at Michigan State.
- Malcolm Bell | CB | Gr. | Transferred after three seasons at UConn, where he started in 20 of his 33 games.
- Joshua Eaton | CB | Gr. | Rounds out a rebuilt secondary through the transfer portal; 19 games at Oklahoma and 25 at Texas State before coming to East Lansing.
Key Storylines
A new test for Nebraska's standout passing defense.
Unlike last season, the Husker defense is struggling to contain the run and that's in spite of NU's secondary posting numbers that rank near the top of the country. Nebraska leads the Big Ten by allowing 75.8 passing yards per game — 47.6 yards more than second-place Oregon. That average is No. 1 in the country, with the Blackshirts surrendering 151 fewer yards than runner-up Alabama.
Defensive coordinator John Butler has flexed his specialty, but that will come under fire Saturday in the form of third-year starting quarterback Aiden Chiles.
Coming over from Oregon State alongside head coach Jonathan Smith, Chiles has shown improvement in every season — 2025 included. The California native has slung for 868 yards and nine touchdowns, which is already just four short of tying his total output from 2024. He's connecting well with Middle Tennessee State transfer receiver Omari Kelly (317 yards, TD) and Nick Marsh (222 yards, 3 TDs), who was one of the country's top freshmen last season. With nickel Malcolm Hartzog ruled as "doubtful" by Husker head coach Matt Rhule, NU's secondary depth will have another stage to shine.
Can the Blackshirts take advantage of a short-handed MSU offensive line?
The Spartans took a transfer portal approach to their offensive line for 2025 by grabbing three starters, including two graduate transfers and a FCS All-American. The results have been lackluster with MSU ranking in the bottom half of the conference in rushing yards per game (Nebraska is one spot lower) while allowing more sacks (10.0) than gained (6.0).
The hope for improvement was impacted with the sudden loss of starting left tackle Stanton Ramil, who was ruled out for a month with an undisclosed injury suffered against USC. Plus, Luka Vincic was lost for the season prior to their game against the Trojans. That's going to shuffle up the offensive line and put together starting combinations that haven't played many snaps together. This could be a prime hunting ground for Husker pass rushers such as Dasan McCullough, who will look to add to his team-leading two sacks.
Speaking of offensive line problems, who's Nebraska starting at left tackle?
According to Monday's released depth chart in the Huskers' game notes, that's going to be sophomore Gunnar Gottula, but Rhule refused to name a starter. Don't blame Rhule for going on the safe side. It wouldn't look great to publicly back a starter only for it to turn into a merry-go-round just like NU's game against Michigan two weeks ago, where the unsettling play at left tackle heavily contributed to the Wolverines' seven sacks.
Behind Gottula is Turner Corcoran and then Elijah Pritchett. The Alabama transfer has probably flashed the most upside this year, but the undisciplined play is frustrating to watch, especially when you know it's coming. Nebraska will not confuse Michigan State for the Wolverines, as the Spartans have additional injuries in the linebacker room. MSU doesn't have the gamebreakers as seen against Michigan, but NU still needs to have a good game up front in order to get by a pesky Michigan State squad with nothing to lose.
