USC vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 28

The Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to make it three wins in a row when they host the USC Trojans on Wednesday night.

Iowa upset the Hoosiers in Indiana and beat Rutgers at home last week, and is finally back in action tonight against USC.

The Trojans got back on track with an upset win at Wisconsin on Sunday, and they’re now 4-2 on the road this season.

This will be the second-ever meeting between these two teams after USC won 99-89 at home last year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big Ten matchup.

USC vs. Iowa Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

USC +10.5 (-115)

Iowa -10.5 (-105)

Moneyline

USC: +410

Iowa: -550

Total

141.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

USC vs. Iowa How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 28

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

How to Watch (TV): BTN

USC record: 15-5

Iowa record: 14-5

USC vs. Iowa Betting Trends

USC is 10-9 ATS this season

Iowa is 13-6 ATS this season

USC is 5-5 ATS on the road this season

Iowa is 7-4 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 11-8 in USC games this season

The OVER is 11-8 in Iowa games this season

USC vs. Iowa Key Players to Watch

Bennett Stirtz, Guard, Iowa Hawkeyes

Bennett Stirtz is projected to be a first-round pick – possibly in the lottery – in this year’s NBA Draft, and he’s showing why this season. The senior guard is averaging 18.3 points per game and 5.0 assists on 47.5% shooting (36.8% from beyond the arc).

This is Stirtz’s first season in Iowa after playing at Drake last year. He averaged 19.2 points per game there, so this isn’t a fluke.

Stirtz has been slightly better at home this season, averaging 18.8 points per game as opposed to 17.3 on the road. We’ll see if he can keep that up tonight.

USC vs. Iowa Prediction and Pick

USC may have two upsets in its last two road games, but Wisconsin and especially Minnesota aren’t near the level of the Hawkeyes. Iowa has been a great team all year long, especially at home, going 10-1 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa is 7-4 against the spread at home and 10-4 as a favorite this season. On the flip side, USC is 5-5 ATS on the road and 2-2 as road underdogs.

Maybe USC can keep this close in the first half, but Iowa should pull away at home.

Pick: Iowa -10.5 (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.