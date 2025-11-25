George Kittle Claps Back Against Iowa Slander
Iowa Hawkeyes legend and current San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle isn't having any Iowa slander ahead of this week's matchup with Nebraska, and playfully clapped back at a former Nebraska player who was talking trash in a voice memo ahead of Monday Night Football.
"I'm not thinking about nothing else except the Iowa Hawkeyes," Will Compton said on a recent episode of Bussin' With the Boys. "I'm not thinking about any bowl games right now. It is all Iowa Hawkeyes."
"It's George Kittle," Compton said later in the episode, while texting. "I'm letting him know we're going to beat their a-- this week before he plays on Monday night tonight."
"You might be getting ready for your game tonight but I just want you to know: Nebraska is going to stop a mudhole in your a-- this Friday at 11:00 am.," Compton said in a voice memo to Kittle. "I hope you catch a lot of balls tonight but just know, Nebraska is coming for your a--."
Kittle's Response
The 49ers took down the Carolina Panthers 20-9, and Kittle playfully responded to the slander in a postgame interview.
"Hey, Will Compton," Kittle said, h/t Scout Springgate of Hawkeyes Wire. "Didn't really appreciate your voice memo on the day of my 'Monday Night Football' game talking crap to me about Nebraska-Iowa. Didn't settle with me. You know what? I didn't like it. That's the type of thing Nebraska does. They take cheap shots. Hey, I'm preparing for a 'Monday Night Football' game on national television, and you're coming to me about Nebraska-Iowa?"
"That means you're scared. You're terrified. You lost by 30 at Penn State? They just fired their coach. You lost by 30? Are you kidding me? Iowa is gonna come in there, run the ball down your throat, and there's nothing you can do about it. Sit on the bus that doesn't go anywhere and shut your mouth, Will Compton."
An annual Black Friday matchup has been a tradition for Nebraska since 1990, and they have played against the Hawkeyes since 2011 when Nebraska joined the Big Ten Conference. The matchup was cancelled, briefly, for 2020 and 2021, but was brought back to life after a negative fan reaction. Iowa has won nine of the last 10 matchups.
This edition will be held in Lincoln, NE as the teams trade off years to play at home. Iowa is favored to win this year again; they will hope to end their regular season with eight wins.
