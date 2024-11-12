Husker Dan Answers His Email Bag
From time to time, I pause to respond to the emails readers send..
Husker Dan:
Just learned that Rhule's new hire, OC Dana Holgorsen will be calling the plays for the rest of the Huskers football season. Did you see this one coming?
Bella DeBahl
Fort Smith, AR
Bella: The only surprise I had was in the timing of the hire. Matt Rhule usually doesn't make coaching changes mid-year. Having said that, NU has been struggling for several weeks to put points on the board.
Hiring Holgorsen during the bye week shows that Rhule is going to do everything within his power to get Nebraska bowl eligible. I think he is doing the right thing at the right time.
HD:
I'm worried that Nebraska is going to finish the season again with a 5-7 record. What do you think our chances are of getting invited to a bowl game this year?
Dee Sember
Indio, CA
Dee: Let me first begin with a partial list of the 45 schools that are going bowling this year: Army, Navy, Western Michigan, Georgia Southern, Vanderbilt, Colorado State, James Madison, Washington State and UNLV.
One would think that if teams like those can go bowling, why in the name of Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne can't Nebraska? It's so frustrating.
If there is any comfort for NU fans, all three games (USC, Wisconsin and Iowa) are winnable for Nebraska. Of course that doesn't mean NU will win any of them. Let's hope new OC Dana Holgorsen can work his magic and get us at least one more win.
HD:
I enjoyed your podcast interview with Husker women's basketball player, Britt Prince and her mother Ann a couple of months ago. How do you think the Husker women's basketball team will do with the addition of Prince?
Neil Downe
Tallahassee, FL
Neil: Nebraska is blessed with having at least three generational sports standouts playing for Nebraska this year: 5-star Quarterback Dylan Raiola, national #1 softball recruit Jordy Bahl and 5-star guard Britt Prince. Husker fans should embrace any opportunity to see these great players while they are at Nebraska.
As for Prince's impact on the women's basketball team's success, the sky's the limit for her and her teammates.
Amy Williams' roster is full of talent. The Huskers are led by C/F Alexis Markowski (6-3 SR), G Allison Weidner (5-10 RJR), G Callin Hake (5-8 JR), F Natalie Potts (6-2 SO), G Logan Nissley (6-0 SO) and F/C Petra Bozan (6-3 FR)
Prince started the season opener (UNO) by scoring 10 points,with 5 assists and 2 steals. She twisted her ankle last week iin practice and didn't suit up for the second game. Hopefully, the Huskers will stay healthy this season. Look for another NCAA tournament run for these great ladies.
