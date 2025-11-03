Husker Dan: Gritty Huskers Lose Game and Dylan Raiola
It was bound to happen sometime this season. Husker QB Dylan Raiola had to be helped off the field in the third quarter with a leg injury, The play happened during his only sack of the game (one of 27 he's endured this season).
The sack resulted in a loss on the play, a fumble (the only one of the game for NU), loss of possession and of course, the season ending injury to Raiola.
The question is without Raiola, can NU win any more games this year?
Reasons for optimism
Let's look at the bright side. NU, with a beat up O-line, the loss of its starting QB and a back-up true freshman leading the team, were still in a position to win it late in the game.
What sealed NU's fate that night was the fourth and short play with 1:30 to go in the game. It appeared Husker running back Emmett Johnson tripped over Lateef's right foot on the play. The run fell short. USC ball. It also seemed on that play there was a crease that could have allowed Johnson to score.
I know. Shoulda, woulda, coulda's don't count for much.
NU held the Trojans to half their season average in points scored and about 200 yards below their season total offense average.
The Huskers never quit. They showed their true grit in a Big Ten slugfest.
Given the circumstances of the game, The Huskers played well against one of the most explosive offenses in the nation. Saturday night, TJ Lateef came cold off the bench (literally and figuratively) and performed admirably.
What lies ahead for Nebraska?
I think NU will be in every game left on its schedule. My pre-season prediction for the Huskers through the first nine games was 7-2 with losses to Michigan and USC. The aberration was the loss to Minnesota. I had NU losing to UCLA and Penn State and beating Iowa for an 8-4 regular season record.
If NU can win two of the next three (a big if), NU could still reach 8-4.
Husker QB coach Glenn Thomas and OC Dana Holgorsen will have to find a way to get plays TJ and the Husker offense can execute effectively. My money is on TJ.
