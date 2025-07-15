Husker Dan Offers His Predictions for the '25 Husker Season
All game days are Saturday unless otherwise noted.
AUGUST
8/28 (Thursday)
Opponent: Cincinnati Bearcats
Conference: Big 12
2024 Record: 5-7
Head Coach; Scott Satterfield
Tenure: 3rd year
Game Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
Last Year's Husker Score: DNP
Note: Husker fans have bought over 62,00 tickets for this game.
Odds for a Husker win: 70% This matchup will not be easy for Matt Rhule to reach the .500 in his coaching career at NU. Huskers get the W to go 1-0. Rhule goes 13-13 at NU.
SEPTEMBER
9/6
Akron Zips
MAC
4-8
Joe Moorhead
4th year
Lincoln, NE
DNP
Note: The Akron game was to have been Scott Frost's Husker coaching debut in 2018, but it was canceled due to storms in the area. The Huskers went 4-8 that year.
Odds: 80% NU will be 2-0 for the season.
9/13
Houston Christian Huskies
Southland Conference (FCS)
5-7
Jason Bachtel
2nd year
Lincoln, NE
DNP
Note: The Huskies play their home games at Husky Stadium with a seating capacity of 5,000.
Odds: 95% Rhule will get to play a lot of kids. Will Husker fans see the debut of Marcos Davila, Luke Longball, TJ LaTeef and Bode Soukup? Huskers are 3-0
9/20
Michigan Wolverines
Big Ten
8-5
Sherrone Moore
2nd year
Lincoln, NE
DNP
Note: Former Husker LB Ernest Hausman (Columbus, NE) returns to face his former teammates.
Odds: 40% Michigan has more talent at most every position. Huskers suffer their first loss of the season to go 3-1
BYE WEEK
9/27
OCTOBER
10/4
Michigan State Spartans
Big Ten
5-7
Jonathan Smith
2nd year
Lincoln, NE
DNP
Odds: 75%. Close game, but the Huskers prevail to go 4-1.
10/11
Maryland Terrapins
Big Ten
4-8
Mike Locksley
7th year
College Park, MD
DNP
Odds: 75%. Huskers get their first road win of the year to go 5-1. NU needs just one win to become bowl eligible.
10/18
Minnesota Gophers
Big Ten
8-5
P. J. Fleck
9th year
Minneapolis, MN
DNP
Note: Former Husker WR Malachi Coleman (Lincoln, NE) will face his former teammates.
Odds: 60% Huskers win an ugly game to reach bowl eligibility at 6-1
10/25
Northwestern Wildcats
Big Ten
4-8
David Braun
3rd
Lincoln, NE
DNP
Odds: 85% Huskers beat the Gophers to go 7-1 for the year.
NOVEMBER
11/1
USC Trojans
Big Ten
7-6
Lincoln Riley
4th year
Lincoln, NE
28-20 USC
Odds: 45% Huskers have never beaten the Trojans. The skid continues with another disappointing loss. Huskers are 7-2
11/8
UCLA Bruins
Big Ten
5-7
DeShaun Foster
2nd
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA)
27-20 UCLA
Odds: 49% Tennessee QB transfer Nico Iamaleava is the difference. Huskers are 7-3.
BYE WEEK
11/15
11/22
Penn State Nittany Lions
13-3
James Franklin
12th year
Happy Valley, PA
DNP
Odds: 30% QB Drew Allar and the Lions are just too much for the Huskers. NU is 7-4.
11/28 (Friday)
Iowa Hawkeyes
Big Ten
8-5
Kirk Ferentz
22nd year
Lincoln, NE
13-10 Iowa
Note: Over the past 10 meetings between these two teams, NU has only one win. (24-17 in 2022)
Odds: 65% Iowa owns NU in this series, but NU's thundering fans will help the Huskers get their 8th win of the season. Matt Rhule gets a fat raise and NU goes bowling for the second straight year.
And there you have it. BTW, the Huskers will face two preseason Top Ten teams (Penn State and Michigan) and seven teams that had losing records in '24. NU will play just three teams it played last year: UCLA, USC and Iowa. Each was a Husker loss.
