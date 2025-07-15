All Huskers

Husker Dan Offers His Predictions for the '25 Husker Season

Husker fans will see an improved Nebraska football team this fall.

Dan McGlynn

Ceyair Wright celebrates a broken pass against UCLA.
Ceyair Wright celebrates a broken pass against UCLA. / Amarillo Mullen
In this story:

All game days are Saturday unless otherwise noted.

AUGUST

8/28 (Thursday)

Opponent: Cincinnati Bearcats

Conference: Big 12

2024 Record: 5-7

Head Coach; Scott Satterfield

Tenure: 3rd year

Game Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Last Year's Husker Score: DNP

Note: Husker fans have bought over 62,00 tickets for this game.

Odds for a Husker win: 70% This matchup will not be easy for Matt Rhule to reach the .500 in his coaching career at NU. Huskers get the W to go 1-0. Rhule goes 13-13 at NU.

SEPTEMBER

9/6

Akron Zips

MAC

4-8

Joe Moorhead

4th year

Lincoln, NE

DNP

Note: The Akron game was to have been Scott Frost's Husker coaching debut in 2018, but it was canceled due to storms in the area. The Huskers went 4-8 that year.

Odds: 80% NU will be 2-0 for the season.

9/13

Houston Christian Huskies

Southland Conference (FCS)

5-7

Jason Bachtel

2nd year

Lincoln, NE

DNP

Note: The Huskies play their home games at Husky Stadium with a seating capacity of 5,000.

Odds: 95% Rhule will get to play a lot of kids. Will Husker fans see the debut of Marcos Davila, Luke Longball, TJ LaTeef and Bode Soukup? Huskers are 3-0

9/20

Michigan Wolverines

Big Ten

8-5

Sherrone Moore

2nd year

Lincoln, NE

DNP

Note: Former Husker LB Ernest Hausman (Columbus, NE) returns to face his former teammates.

Odds: 40% Michigan has more talent at most every position. Huskers suffer their first loss of the season to go 3-1

BYE WEEK

9/27

OCTOBER

10/4

Michigan State Spartans

Big Ten

5-7

Jonathan Smith

2nd year

Lincoln, NE

DNP

Odds: 75%. Close game, but the Huskers prevail to go 4-1.

10/11

Maryland Terrapins

Big Ten

4-8

Mike Locksley

7th year

College Park, MD

DNP

Odds: 75%. Huskers get their first road win of the year to go 5-1. NU needs just one win to become bowl eligible.

10/18

Minnesota Gophers

Big Ten

8-5

P. J. Fleck

9th year

Minneapolis, MN

DNP

Note: Former Husker WR Malachi Coleman (Lincoln, NE) will face his former teammates.

Odds: 60% Huskers win an ugly game to reach bowl eligibility at 6-1

10/25

Northwestern Wildcats

Big Ten

4-8

David Braun

3rd

Lincoln, NE

DNP

Odds: 85% Huskers beat the Gophers to go 7-1 for the year.

NOVEMBER

11/1

USC Trojans

Big Ten

7-6

Lincoln Riley

4th year

Lincoln, NE

28-20 USC

Odds: 45% Huskers have never beaten the Trojans. The skid continues with another disappointing loss. Huskers are 7-2

11/8

UCLA Bruins

Big Ten

5-7

DeShaun Foster

2nd

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA)

27-20 UCLA

Odds: 49% Tennessee QB transfer Nico Iamaleava is the difference. Huskers are 7-3.

BYE WEEK
11/15

11/22

Penn State Nittany Lions

13-3

James Franklin

12th year

Happy Valley, PA

DNP

Odds: 30% QB Drew Allar and the Lions are just too much for the Huskers. NU is 7-4.

11/28 (Friday)

Iowa Hawkeyes

Big Ten

8-5

Kirk Ferentz

22nd year

Lincoln, NE

13-10 Iowa

Note: Over the past 10 meetings between these two teams, NU has only one win. (24-17 in 2022)

Odds: 65% Iowa owns NU in this series, but NU's thundering fans will help the Huskers get their 8th win of the season. Matt Rhule gets a fat raise and NU goes bowling for the second straight year.

And there you have it. BTW, the Huskers will face two preseason Top Ten teams (Penn State and Michigan) and seven teams that had losing records in '24. NU will play just three teams it played last year: UCLA, USC and Iowa. Each was a Husker loss.


Dan McGlynn
DAN MCGLYNN

Dan “Husker Dan” McGlynn has been writing about Husker football since 2003. His columns have appeared on HuskerMax.com as well as in several local newspapers and magazines. He has a B.A. in English from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Dan is a native Nebraskan and lives in Omaha. You may contact him at HuskerDan@cox.net.

