Husker Doc Talk: A Major Wake-up Call for Nebraska Football
It was a beatdown of epic proportions that the Huskers did not see coming. Indiana 56, Nebraska 7.
Outcoached, outplayed, out everything! This is a reminder that just when you think things are going well, you may not be as good as you think.
In this Husker Doc Talk Podcast edition, Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka discuss all four game phases in which Nebraska failed: Coaching, offense, defense and special teams.
What makes the blowout loss to Indiana (one of the 10 worst in Nebraska history) is that the Huskers had plenty of time to prepare for the Hoosiers. It looked like Nebraska took two weeks off instead of practicing.
And if they were looking past the Hoosiers to get to Ohio State, that was a significant mistake. Speaking of the Buckeyes, Ohio State is up next for Nebraska, and playing at the Horseshoe means there is a serious possibility of another butt-kicking. Ohio State is ranked fourth in the country and didn't play last week. The Buckeyes will be itching to get back on the field because last time out, they lost narrowly to now-No. 1 Oregon.
When the season is over, Matt Rhule must examine his coaching staff, specifically on special teams and offense. There are five games left with no guaranteed wins and one sure loss (Ohio State), so buckle up for what could be an emotional rollercoaster.
