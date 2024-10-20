All Huskers

Nebraska Football Receives Single Vote in Coaches, AP Polls

Nebraska football's 56-7 loss to Indiana dropped the Huskers out of any recognition from the USA Today Coaches and Associated Press Top 25 rankings. The Big Red did still receive a single vote in the latest coaches and AP polls.

Oct 19, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Ty Son Lawton (17) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Ty Son Lawton (17) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
Nebraska football has dropped out of both polls after their embarrassing performance in Bloomington.

Following the stunning 56-7 loss at Indiana on Saturday, Nebraska failed to break back into the top 25 polls, but did receive a single vote from the USA Today Coaches rankings and Associated Press rankings respectively. The Huskers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) have received votes in every poll of each ranking since the preseason polls in August.

The Huskers' one vote by both polls results in the lowest vote total Nebraska has received so far this season. The Big Red were rated No. 25 in last week's coaches poll but were unranked heading into their 'Big Noon' matchup against then-rated No. 16 Indiana. The Hoosiers jumped to No. 13 in both polls following their win.

Indiana's Tayven Jackson (2) passes during the Indiana versus Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19
Indiana's Tayven Jackson (2) passes during the Indiana versus Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Huskers peaked in the polls at No. 22 back in Week Four following their home win over Northern Iowa prior to their first loss to Illinois. Since that loss, Nebraska has failed to enter into the Top 25 but was one of the top two teams just outside of the rankings each week.

Nebraska's next opponent, Ohio State, remained at No. 4 in the Associated Press and jumped up one spot to No. 4 in the Coaches ratings. The Buckeyes have opened up as 25 1/2 point favoirtes for their home tilt against the Big Red on Saturday in Columbus.

The Big Ten Conference has finally replaced the Southeastern Conference at the top of each major poll, with No. 1 Oregon replacing Texas in the Associated Press and Coaches Polls. The Ducks (7-0, 4-0 B1G) continued their winning ways following their 32-31 victory over Ohio State on Oct. 12 with a 35-0 road win at Purdue on Friday night.

Oregon Ducks running back Jay Harris (22) celebrates scoring a touchdown
Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jay Harris (22) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Big Ten has three teams inside of the top four, with Oregon, Penn State (No. 3 Coaches / AP) and Ohio State dominating the top of the rankings. The conference features five temas in the polls with the Hoosiers and Illinois (No. 21 Coaches / No. 20 AP) also included in the polls. The SEC has nine teams, while the ACC has four teams, while the Big 12 has three.

The Big Ten has had several teams receiving votes or ranked throughout the season, as Washington, Nebraska, Michigan, Iowa, and USC have all been ranked throughout the year.

