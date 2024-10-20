All Huskers

I-80 After Dark: Is Nebraska Football Regressing? Hoosiers Roll the Huskers 56-7

Nebraska dropped to 5-2 with a blowout loss to No. 16 Indiana, 56-7. Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson try to pick up pieces and answer the questions being asked by Husker Nation.

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

Is Nebraska Regressing? Hoosiers Roll the Huskers 56-7 | I-80 After Dark
Is Nebraska Regressing? Hoosiers Roll the Huskers 56-7 | I-80 After Dark
Jack Mitchell
JACK MITCHELL

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Josh Peterson
JOSH PETERSON

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

