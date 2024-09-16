Husker Doc Talk: After Routing UNI, Nebraska Football Faces Top 25 Showdown
Nebraska improves to 3-0 on the season and moves up one spot to number 22 in the latest Associated Press college football poll, its highest poll position since 2016.
Still, Dr. Rob Zatechka gives the Huskers an incomplete on his report card for the game against Northern Iowa, citing specific reasons for the incomplete grade. Despite the big win, Dr. Rob says there is a lot to clean up, like running-game dominance and better tackling, as they head into conference play.
In this edition of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, Dr. Rob and Travis Justice break down the report card and ask if there is a reason for concern as the Huskers prepare for a Friday night lights game against No. 24 Illinois. Don't get Dr. Rob wrong; the Huskers were dominant against the Panthers, averaging over 8 yards per play while running just 48 offensive plays.
Northern Iowa did control the clock against Nebraska, dominating the time of possession by 17 minutes. The Panthers were able to rush for 139 yards.
The Huskers are gearing up for a challenging Big Ten opener against Illinois. The Illini, who have also improved to 3-0, are not to be underestimated. With a 30-9 win over Central Michigan, they have shown their strength. Nebraska will have to be at its best to stop Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer, who completed 19 of 29 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. This game promises to be an exciting and competitive match-up. The Huskers will have to stop an Illinois offense that uses lots of motion mixed with RPO (run-pass option).
Listen or watch below:
