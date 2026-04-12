Husker Doc Talk: Ashley Spitsnogle, a Husker Work of Art

On this edition of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka are tapping into their artistic side.

Our guest is Ashley Spitsnogle. You may not know her name, but if you are a Husker fan, you have definitely seen her art. Some of you may even own one of her prints, or if you have a lot of money, an original painting.

Ashley is an officially licensed Husker artist who has captured the hearts, minds, and emotions of Husker Nation.

Spitsnogle grew up on a farm in Odell, Nebraska. She attended Doane College and studied art. A lifelong Husker fan, she developed a passion for painting the Big Red after doing a live painting at a Teammates event. After that, opportunities kept presenting themselves, and her business continued to grow.

You can find prints of her work at Husker Hounds or on her website. Decorate your man cave with spectacular pieces of Memorial Stadium, or some of the best players and coaches in Husker History.

Getting to this point in her career has been a journey that she shares on this episode. Here’s a hint: becoming a licensed Husker artist is not as easy as one would think. There’s a lot of red tape, and now with name, image, and likeness (NIL), it’s even more complicated. But for her, and you, it’s all worth it.

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