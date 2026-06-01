Nebraska's Summer Recruiting Push Starts with Loaded Visit Weekend June 5-7

June is where recruiting classes are won and lost.

For the Huskers, the momentum they've built over the last several weeks will look to continue fueling a 2027 class that currently ranks No. 15 nationally, according to Rivals. Nebraska is set to welcome 14 official visitors to Lincoln this weekend, highlighted by five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien and several recruits nearing commitment decisions. For the Big Red, it's a major opportunity to strengthen an already promising class.

Here's who's expected to be in Lincoln and what the Big Red must do to secure commitments from some of its top remaining targets in the rising senior class.

Albert Simien- No. 13 National, No. 2 Interior Offensive Lineman

The Huskers' first offensive line haul under Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley is off to an impressive start. With four commitments already in hand, including two four-star prospects, the position group has quickly become the foundation of Nebraska's 2027 recruiting class. Now, the Big Red will look to make national headlines yet again by adding a five-star to the mix.

Albert Simien is no stranger to Lincoln. The No. 13 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle has already visited Nebraska four times and is set to return for a fifth trip this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound interior offensive lineman from Sam Houston High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana, remains one of the Huskers' top targets regardless of position.

Simien has already taken official visits to LSU and Texas A&M, with Nebraska and Notre Dame remaining on his schedule. The Huskers still have ground to make up in his recruitment, but this weekend presents a valuable opportunity to do just that. With several current offensive line commits expected to be on campus, NU will look to strengthen its position before Simien reaches a decision later this year.

Jailen Hill-No. 252 National, No. 23 Cornerback

Addison Williams may operate largely behind the scenes, but Nebraska's second-year defensive backs coach has quickly built an impressive track record on the recruiting trail. The Huskers already hold commitments from four-star safeties Tory Pittman III and Corey Hadley Jr. in the 2027 class, but Williams is far from finished adding talent to the secondary this year.

One of NU's top remaining targets is four-star cornerback Jailen Hill out of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. The 6-foot-3 defensive back ranks as the No. 23 cornerback prospect in the 2027 cycle and holds offers from more than two dozen Division I programs nationwide.

Hill has visited Lincoln three times since receiving an offer from Nebraska in May of 2023 and is set to return for a fourth trip this weekend. The Huskers have positioned themselves well in this recruitment and currently appear to hold a significant lead over other top schools such as USC and Washington. With a decision expected to come very soon, Hill enters the weekend on commitment watch.

Bryce Williams- No. 315 National, No. 36 Cornerback

Similar to Hill, Nebraska will host four-star cornerback Bryce Williams this weekend as he nears a decision in his recruitment. The Huskers have positioned themselves well for the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native and will look to capitalize on that momentum during his official visit.

Williams, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back out of Western High School, has already made three trips to Lincoln. This weekend's visit will mark his fourth since receiving an offer from Nebraska in January of 2025.

Oklahoma appears to be the Huskers' primary competitor after hosting him for an official visit this past weekend. Even so, Nebraska is still regarded as the overwhelming favorite to land Williams. With a decision expected soon, the four-star enters the weekend as a player that fans should keep a close eye on moving forward.

Nehemiah Ombati- No. 374 National, No. 42 Defensive Lineman

Four-star defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati has quickly emerged as one of Nebraska's top targets in the 2027 class. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound prospect out of Shakopee, Minnesota, has seen his recruitment take off over the last several months, with the Huskers making a strong push to position themselves among his top group.

Ombati is coming off an official visit to Missouri, where the Tigers made their case for the blue-chip recruit. Now, Nebraska will have an opportunity to respond as they welcome him to Lincoln this weekend for the second time.

Despite only beginning to build a relationship with Ombati in January, the Huskers have made up significant ground in a short amount of time. This visit could prove to be the deciding factor in where he ultimately lands. If Nebraska can secure his commitment, Ombati would become the highest-rated defensive line pledge in the Huskers' 2027 class.

Kobe Rhymes- No. 478 National, No. 47 Linebacker

While NU appears to be in a strong position for Ombati, Missouri has made a significant push for three-star linebacker Kobe Rhymes out of Kansas City, Missouri. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound defender took an official visit to Columbia this past weekend and reportedly left with the Tigers positioned as the team to beat.

The Huskers will have an opportunity to make their case this weekend, though his upcoming visit won't be the last. Rhymes has already completed official visits to Kansas and Missouri, with Nebraska and Kansas State remaining on his schedule.

The Tigers currently appear to hold a significant lead, making this an uphill battle for the Big Red. Even so, NU's resources and development could give Rhymes plenty to think about before a decision is made. A strong visit on June 5 would go a long way toward keeping the Huskers in the conversation a bit longer at the very least.

Errol Demontagnac- No. 853 National, No. 97 Defensive Lineman

Another defensive line target expected in Lincoln this weekend is Errol Demontagnac out of Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida. At 6-foot-3, 295 pounds, the three-star fits the mold of a traditional nose tackle.

Nebraska extended an offer to Demontagnac in February and is set to host him for the second time this weekend. Virginia and Florida State are suggested to be his other top schools, but the Huskers appear to be in a favorable position heading into June.

As of the beginning of the month, NU is the only program scheduled to receive an official visit from the three-star recruit. A positive return could further solidify the Big Red's standing and move them one step closer to securing his eventual commitment.

Joey Hunter- No. 854 National, No. 43 Tight End

Joey Hunter of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, is an absolute freak. After receiving an offer from the Big Red in May, he could soon become the third player from his school to join Nebraska's class.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, Hunter's physical frame is as impressive as they come. For NU, or whichever school eventually lands him, they'll be getting a player with all the tools necessary to succeed.

The three-star prospects' recruitment heavily favors the Huskers at this time. With the familiarity and urgency the Big Red have in his recruitment, it seems as if he'll join the class. The only thing in question is when his commitment ultimately comes.

Eli Harris- No. 1,305 National, No. 117 Linebacker

Nebraska's presence with Grayson High School continues to grow, and this weekend the Huskers will get an opportunity to make their case to three-star linebacker Eli Harris. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound prospect is one of several Grayson players drawing significant attention from Power Four programs across the country.

Harris currently holds 27 Division I offers and has seen his recruitment gain momentum in recent months. Nebraska will host him for the first official visit of his summer before he travels to programs like Pitt and Texas A&M in the weeks ahead. Ole Miss also remains involved and could receive a visit later on.

The connection to Grayson gives the Huskers a unique advantage. Having already secured commitments from two players at the school, NU has offered five Grayson prospects in the 2027 class. This weekend will provide another opportunity to strengthen that position before his recruitment enters its final stage.

Matthew Brady- No. 1,357, No. 122 Linebacker

Central Catholic standout linebacker Matthew Brady of Bloomington, Illinois, is one of the most athletically promising defenders in the 2027 recruiting class. Plus, at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, he's got the size and weight to match.

Nebraska entered the mix later on in the cycle than most; however, they've already made up some serious ground. They're still on the outside looking in, in terms of the schools at the top of his list but will have an opportunity to change that this weekend.

Brady has already taken an official visit to Michigan State, which happened this past weekend. Each of the following three weekends will see him travel to a different Big Ten school. Nebraska will get him over the weekend of June 5, Minnesota on the 12th, and Illinois on the 19th.

Current Husker Commits

Four players already committed to the Big Red will take their official visits to Lincoln this weekend as well. Of the group, three of them are four-stars. Jordan Agbanoma leads the group. The four-star interior offensive lineman committed to Nebraska on May 20. He's currently regarded as the No. 80 overall prospect in the 2027 class.

Corey Hadley Jr. chose the Huskers on April 26. The four-star safety is the No. 7 player at his position in the class and the No. 96 overall recruit. The remaining four-star is NU's most recent commit, Timi Aliu of Locust Grove, Georgia. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder committed to Nebraska on May 25. Also joining them is fellow Georgia native KD Jones. The teammate of Agbanoma committed on May 21. At 6-foot-5, 300+ pounds, Jones projects to be the Big Red's center of the future.

NU's future signal-caller, Trae Taylor, is also expected to join, unofficially. After being named the Elite 11 Finals MVP, Taylor and his family made the move to Lincoln ahead of his senior year. He's expected to be at all three of Nebraska's official visit weekend in June, including his scheduled official visit on June 19. Taylor will likely spend the majority of his time peer recruiting Simien this upcoming weekend, in addition to strengthening the bonds he's made with fellow Husker commits.