Husker Doc Talk: Holgorsen is Out. Does Matt Rhule Survive?

Matt Rhule is trying to save his job. After another disappointing loss, the Huskers' fourth straight setback, Rhule makes his first survival move, firing offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. But will this change be enough for Rhule to survive another late-season collapse?

On this edition of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, presented by Strategic Solutions Sanitation, Travis Justice and former Husker Dr. Rob Zatechka discuss how hot the seat is for Rhule and athletic director Troy Dannen.

You might be asking why Dannen? Well, the contract extension given to Rhule last year is looking like one of the biggest mistakes ever made. It was a knee-jerk reaction to rumors about Rhule leaving for Penn State, with no facts to back it up. Also, the stadium renovation project and the price tag for fans watching an average-at-best, or below-average, football team. People are willing to pay for value; right now, fans aren't seeing it.

Now in his fourth year, Rhule is not delivering. Still no wins over teams ranked in the top 25, and another mid- and late-season collapse.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Dr. Rob is adamant that Nebraska has plenty of talent to compete at a high level. The Huskers' lack of an identity is purely a coaching problem. With three games left, Rhule is making changes to try to get back on track. Will it be enough?



One thing he has going for him is that Nebraska would have to pay him $63 million to cut him loose. A high price tag may buy him another season, but if Nebraska keeps losing, does it cost more in the long run?

Be sure to subscribe on YouTube and favorite the show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, or wherever you listen so you never miss an episode!

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.