Nebraska Football Loses Again, and the Wheels Are Coming Off the Matt Rhule Era

Nebraska fell to Illinois 24-13 on Friday night, its fourth consecutive defeat after a promising 5-0 start. The Huskers delivered a sloppy, uninspired performance filled with drive-killing penalties, missed field goals, questionable play calls, and an offense that once again couldn't get out of its own way. Then, less than 24 hours later, Matt Rhule fired offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen.

The Common Fans break down the Illinois debacle, discuss Holgorsen's dismissal, and tackle the increasingly uncomfortable questions surrounding Rhule, athletic director Troy Dannen, and the direction of Nebraska football.

Dana Holgorsen Is Out. But Does That Fix Anything?

Holgorsen's dismissal was hardly surprising after another disastrous offensive performance. But the guys question whether changing coordinators accomplishes anything if the head coach doesn't have a clear vision for what his offense should look like.

With multiple changes at offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and special teams coordinator during Rhule's tenure, how much longer can the blame fall on his assistants?

The crew discusses Nebraska's lack of an offensive identity, the decision to fire Holgorsen, and whether Rhule has demonstrated any ability to build a consistently successful program at Nebraska.

Everything Wrong With Nebraska Football in One Game

The guys take a closer look at the Illinois loss, where Nebraska repeatedly squandered opportunities to take control.

Two missed field goals. Penalties that wiped out big plays. Anthony Colandrea missing open receivers. Illinois converting a fake field goal on fourth-and-12. And perhaps most infuriating of all, Nebraska lining up in an empty backfield on fourth-and-one.

The Common Fans revisit the decisions that defined the game, including the failed fourth-down conversion, Rhule's decision to go for two, and Nebraska's lack of urgency while trailing late.

The larger question: How can the same problems keep happening, week after week, year after year?

Has Matt Rhule Lost Husker Nation?

After four consecutive losses, the frustration surrounding Nebraska football has reached a new level.

The guys discuss Rhule's sideline behavior, his increasingly strained relationship with the fan base, and whether there's any realistic path to restoring confidence in his leadership.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Geoff's preseason prediction of 5-7, once a running joke, suddenly doesn't seem so far-fetched.

Could Nebraska actually lose its final seven games? And if Rhule's future is in doubt, what happens next?

Troy Dannen, the Buyout, and Nebraska's Bigger Problems

The conversation expands beyond the coaching staff to the leadership of Nebraska athletics.

The guys question Troy Dannen's 2025 decision to give Rhule a lucrative contract extension, the enormous financial consequences of a potential coaching change, and whether Nebraska has repeatedly settled for less than its resources and tradition should demand.

They also discuss the 2027 recruiting class, the challenges of hiring another head coach in the transfer portal era, and what Nebraska should prioritize if the program eventually makes a change.

And as frustration grows, should Husker fans consider withholding their support to send a message? Or is preserving Memorial Stadium's sellout streak more important than the current coaching staff?

Husker Nation Deserves Better

Through all the anger and disappointment, one thing remains clear: The Common Fans still believe Nebraska football can be great again. The program has the resources, tradition, and fan support to compete at a much higher level. But getting there requires leadership capable of making the right decisions, establishing a clear identity, and holding people accountable.

The guys aren't interested in accepting that Nebraska's best days are permanently behind it. They're just tired of waiting for somebody to prove otherwise.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find the Common Fan Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

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