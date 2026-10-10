College Football Week 6 Live Winners and Losers: Nebraska Can’t Capitalize on Matt Rhule’s Superpowers

On Sunday, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule joined the DC Universe by way of Lanterns, raising a number of intriguing questions.

In a world where the Green Lantern(s) and Superman exist, are these heroes aware of college football? Are they aware of Rhule, and by extension more famous coaches past and present like Curt Cignetti and Nick Saban? Do they know about the Cornhuskers’ penchant for coming apart in big games? Are they interested in doing anything to stop it?

In this universe, Nebraska—as strong as it’s started—remains vexed by superior opponents. Here’s hoping your team didn’t need to call on otherworldly forces on a poor weather day from coast to coast. Welcome to Week 6’s winners and losers, live throughout the day.

Winner: Jamal Roberts

Did the Missouri running back swipe Florida running back Jadan Baugh’s talent during the Tigers’ 45–17 win last week? Roberts, after rolling up 211 yards and three touchdowns on the Gators, exploded for 222 yards and two scores in a 27–6 win over Texas A&M. It’s been a stunning turnaround for Missouri, largely written off after falling 31–24 at Mississippi State on Sept. 26. Just over the horizon for the running back factory: dates with Ole Miss, Georgia and Texas in the next five weeks.

Losers: The Green Lantern(s)

Saturday was a sad one for the superhoes and citizens of Nebraska alike, from Lincoln to Rushville. For most of the afternoon, it looked like the Cornhuskers were readying themselves to snap defending national champion Indiana’s 22-game winning streak—and they probably should have, having run nearly twice as many plays (83) as the Hoosiers (44). A pair of plays in the early fourth quarter stopped Nebraska in its tracks, however—a 75-yard touchdown catch and a 44-yard touchdown catch by Indiana wide receiver Nick Marsh. The Cornhuskers’ quarter-century-old quest to regain their powers will take them to Oregon before a bye week.

THE HOOSIERS HAVE THE LEAD IN THE 4TH!



Hoover finds Nick Marsh for six! @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/0Owzu06spV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2026

Winner: Bill Belichick

It took a year and a half, but the greatest coach in the history of American football finally beat a ranked team. Even if it was a No. 25 Pitt team acclimating to life without quarterback Mason Heintschel, North Carolina can hold its head high after an encouraging performance. Its defense snagged two interceptions, while quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. diluted two picks of his own with an 18 for 26, 249-yard outing. If the Tar Heels can tic-tac-toe Syracuse (Oct. 24), UConn (Nov. 7), and Virginia (Nov. 21), they’ll get a shot at their first bowl win since 2019.

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