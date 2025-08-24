Husker Doc Talk: Can You Feel It? Nebraska Football's Season Opener Is Almost Here
It’s officially game week for Nebraska football! Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka dive deep into the season opener against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
From the scarlet-and-cream color debate (no, not crimson!) to breaking down the offensive line depth chart, the guys tackle the big questions Husker fans are asking:
- Can Nebraska’s O-line finally be the foundation of this team?
- Will Emmett Johnson carry the load at running back? Is the depth there too thin?
- How quickly will new transfer receivers like Dane Key and Isaiah Hunter click with Dylan Raiola?
- Is this defense—especially the secondary and linebackers—ready to handle Cincinnati QB Brendan Soresby’s dual-threat ability?
They also discuss:
- Early-season sloppiness across college football and how it might show up Thursday night.
- The expectations for Matt Rhule in Year 3—is nine wins enough, or is 10 the magic number?
- The chess match between the Big Ten and SEC over playoff expansion and scheduling.
- Road trip memories from the '90s and why neutral-site openers can be tricky.
- Life updates as both Travis and Rob officially step into “empty nester” mode.
Watch or listen by hitting one of the play buttons below. And don’t forget—immediately after the game Thursday night, Travis and Dr. Rob will go live on YouTube for postgame reaction, fan calls, and instant analysis. Make sure you hit that subscribe button and join the conversation!
