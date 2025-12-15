Husker Doc Talk: Insights From Former Nebraska and Utah Assistant Bill Busch

On this episode of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, former Nebraska assistant coach Bill Busch joins Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka in the studio for a wide-ranging and insightful conversation. A fan-favorite guest, Bill brings his trademark knowledge, perspective and strong opinions.

The discussion opens with Nebraska volleyball and the Huskers’ surprising Elite Eight loss to Texas A&M, then quickly shifts to football. The trio dives into Nebraska’s upcoming bowl matchup with Utah, a game with personal connections for Coach Busch, who previously worked with the Utes and counts head coach Kyle Whittingham among his closest friends.

They also tackle Nebraska’s recent coaching changes and evaluate how Matt Rhule’s staff is recruiting in the state, offering candid insight into where the program stands and where it’s headed.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

