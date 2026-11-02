Husker Doc Talk: The Matt Rhule Hot Seat Is Blazing

This week's Husker Doc Talk Podcast, presented by Strategic Solutions Sanitation, has former Husker Dr. Rob Zatechka fired up! The only thing hotter than Dr. Rob is Matt Rhule's seat!

Washington 17, Nebraska 10. The Huskers blow a fourth-quarter lead for the third straight week. Nebraska is the only FBS team in the country to lead every game this season going into the fourth quarter. However, when it mattered the most, against Indiana, Oregon, and now Washington, the Huskers come up short and leave a faithful fan base as mad as we've seen since 2007.

How mad are the fans? Well, they started throwing stuff on the field at the end of the game on Saturday. As Dr. Rob points out during the episode, when he played, they threw projectiles on the field; they were oranges to indicate they were going to the Orange Bowl. Now you get the feeling that Husker fans are one more loss away from taking to the streets like the rioters in Paris.

Nebraska fans are passionate; there's no doubt. They've finally had enough. They've been asked to be patient; at the same time, they've been asked to give more, and the price tag is going up even higher with the stadium renovation.

Dr. Rob points out that what we've seen this year happens once; you can blow it off. If it happens three games in a row, that is a coaching problem. It starts with Matt Rhule, who, at best, is a middle-of-the-road coach since arriving at Nebraska. But he shouldn't shoulder all the blame. Dana Holgorsen, the offensive coordinator, all but abandoned the run in the 3rd quarter against the Huskies, and he relies too much on the quarterback and doesn't do what it takes to win the Big Ten: run the football!

Full transparency, this episode is more about the state of the program and spends little time talking about the actual game against Washington and the next game against Illinois. For good reason, it's what everyone is talking about.

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