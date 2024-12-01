Husker Doc Talk: Nebraska Lost the Mental Game to Iowa
Statistically, Nebraska dominated Iowa. However, as we found out on Black Friday, the final score is the only thing that matters: Iowa 13, Nebraska 10.
In this edition of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, Dr. Rob Zatechka discusses the mental side of the game, which is just as important as the physical part. Dr. Rob discusses with Travis Justice how the pregame handshake, or lack thereof, indicated the Huskers were not ready for the little things it takes to win a game.
Did the mind games before the game play a part in the final outcome? There's no way to prove it, but there's no way to disprove it either.
Friday's Nebraska-Iowa game was just an appetizer in a wild weekend of rivalry week. The Huskers now wait to see who they will play in a bowl game while Penn State and Oregon battle for the Big Ten Championship, and we wait for the official college football playoff bracket to be set.
