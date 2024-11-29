All Huskers

Big Ten Football Week 14 Capsules

The Big Ten Conference has five AP Top 25 teams heading into Week 14 of the season. All of those teams are in action among the eight league and two nonconference games this weekend.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 29, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers players celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Football Trophy following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 29, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers players celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Football Trophy following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Big Ten Conference has five AP Top 25 teams heading into Week 14 of the season. All of those teams are in action among the eight league and two nonconference games this weekend.

Friday

Minnesota Golden Gophers players celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Football Trophy following the game against Wisconsin.
Nov 29, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers players celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Football Trophy following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Minnesota 24, Wisconsin 7

Minnesota scored in every quarter to run away with the Paul Bunyan Trophy. The Golden Gophers carry a 7-5 record into bowl season while the Badgers end the year at 5-7.

Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke completed 15-of-32 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Wisconsin managed just 36 rushing yards.

Max Brosmer threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns for the Golden Gophers. Darius Taylor led the ground attack with 143 yards rushing on 32 carries.

Nebraska at Iowa at 6:30 p.m. CST on NBC/Peacock

Saturday

Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State at 11 a.m. CST on FOX

No. 23 Illinois at Northwestern at 11 a.m. CST on Big Ten Network

Maryland at No. 4 Penn State at 2:30 p.m. CST on Big Ten Network

No. 5 Notre Dame at USC at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS

Rutgers at Michigan State at 2:30 p.m. CST on FS1

Fresno State at UCLA at 2:30 p.m. CST on Big Ten Network

Purdue at No. 10 Indiana at 6 p.m. CST on FS1

Washington at No. 1 Oregon at 6:30 p.m. CST on NBC/Peacock

MORE: McMaster's Keys to the Game: Nebraska Football at Iowa

MORE: I-80 Club: Will Dana Holgorsen Return To Nebraska?

MORE: HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. Iowa

MORE: Expect Holgorsen Highlights to Continue for Nebraska Football vs. Iowa

MORE: McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 13

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football