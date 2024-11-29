Big Ten Football Week 14 Capsules
The Big Ten Conference has five AP Top 25 teams heading into Week 14 of the season. All of those teams are in action among the eight league and two nonconference games this weekend.
Friday
Minnesota 24, Wisconsin 7
Minnesota scored in every quarter to run away with the Paul Bunyan Trophy. The Golden Gophers carry a 7-5 record into bowl season while the Badgers end the year at 5-7.
Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke completed 15-of-32 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Wisconsin managed just 36 rushing yards.
Max Brosmer threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns for the Golden Gophers. Darius Taylor led the ground attack with 143 yards rushing on 32 carries.
Nebraska at Iowa at 6:30 p.m. CST on NBC/Peacock
Saturday
Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State at 11 a.m. CST on FOX
No. 23 Illinois at Northwestern at 11 a.m. CST on Big Ten Network
Maryland at No. 4 Penn State at 2:30 p.m. CST on Big Ten Network
No. 5 Notre Dame at USC at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS
Rutgers at Michigan State at 2:30 p.m. CST on FS1
Fresno State at UCLA at 2:30 p.m. CST on Big Ten Network
Purdue at No. 10 Indiana at 6 p.m. CST on FS1
Washington at No. 1 Oregon at 6:30 p.m. CST on NBC/Peacock
