Husker Doc Talk: With Issues to Work on, Nebraska Prepares for Akron
Welcome to the Husker Doc Talk Podcast with former Husker offensive lineman Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice.
The Huskers are 1-0 after beating Cincinnati in the season opener at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. They are now getting ready for the first home game of the season, against the Akron Zips of the Mid-American Conference. This should be an automatic win for Nebraska. The Zips lost their opening game of the season, 10-0, at home against the Wyoming Cowboys.
Dr. Rob and Travis break down the Huskers' performance Thursday night against Cincinnati and what needs to be addressed. Nebraska has what appear to be a couple of easy games to get ready for Big Ten Conference play, including the date with the Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 20th in Lincoln.
Hit one of the play buttons below watch or listen.
This podcast would not be possible without the generosity and support of our sponsors.
Gdefy Shoes
Like Gdefy Shoes and their patented VersoShock technology, which offers absorption, body alignment, and a trampoline-like energy, Gdefy shoes are perfect for any activity. They offer a 60-day money-back guarantee, unmatched comfort, and two free orthotics. The holiday season is here, so save money by getting 50% off an order of $120 or more by entering the promo code DOCTALK50 at checkout at Gdefy.com.
Husker Hounds
Speaking of the holidays, get the Cornhusker fan in your family the best Nebraska gear at Husker Hounds. There are two locations in the Omaha area, and you can find them online at HuskerHounds.com.
The Orr Law Group
The legal process can be intimidating. Let the experts at Orr Law Group help you navigate the court system. They handle all types of litigation. Connor Orr and his team are compassionate and caring lawyers who provide a positive and experienced representation to their clients. Get more information from the Orr Law Group.
Centris Federal Credit Union
For all your banking needs, turn to Centris Federal Credit Union, the official sponsor of the Doc's Diagnosis. Discover the benefits of membership at Centris Federal Credit Union, member NCUA.
HuskerMax
HuskerMax provides the best Nebraska football and sports information. They distribute this podcast weekly and are the go-to source for all Husker news.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.