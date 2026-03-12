How Daniel Kaelin’s Growth Gives Him a Path Into Nebraska’s QB Race

Transfer quarterback Daniel Kaelin’s return to Lincoln sets the stage for one of Nebraska’s most intriguing spring storylines, because the quarterback who left as a developmental redshirt is not the same one coming back. His season at Virginia gave him real game-speed reps, sharpened his timing, and forced him to grow into a more confident, mature presence behind center, growth that Nebraska’s staff has already seen during the spring practices.

Now he steps into a room where Anthony Colandrea is viewed as the clear frontrunner. Still, the film shows a quarterback with enough refinement, poise, and operational command to make the competition more than a formality. Kaelin doesn’t need to be the flashiest option. He just needs to prove he can run the offense cleanly, consistently, and on time, and the tape suggests he’s capable of doing exactly that.

Kaelin’s 2025 season at Virginia marked his first real stretch of college action, appearing in seven games and completing 30 of 52 passes for 339 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding 72 rushing yards on 12 attempts at an efficient 6.0 yards per carry. His most extended opportunity came against Wake Forest, where he went 18-for-28 for 145 yards and added 49 rushing yards on six attempts, showing improved command and mobility. The year prior, in 2024, Kaelin redshirted at Nebraska while serving as the program’s No. 3 quarterback, gaining developmental reps but not appearing in a game.

Kaelin’s tape highlights three traits that give him a real foothold in the competition. His pocket composure and sequencing stood out at Virginia, where he looked most effective when operating in rhythm with quick feet, decisive shoulders, and a clean base‑to‑release process, something his outing against Wake Forest underscored when the structure around him held.

Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Daniel Kaelin (10) throws the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

He also showed functional mobility not through designed runs but through smart escapes and opportunistic scrambles, the exact kind of controlled movement Nebraska values in quarterbacks who can extend plays without drifting into chaos. Also, his ball placement on in-breaking routes, from digs, to glance routes to crossers, remains one of his most reliable traits, carrying over from high school into his limited college reps and aligning well with the timing‑based concepts Nebraska leans on to keep the offense on schedule.

Even with Colandrea entrenched as the projected starter, Kaelin can carve out a real lane by leaning into the traits that separate him from TJ Lateef and the rest of the room.

The Elkhorn, Nebraska, native's path to making the quarterback race competitive starts with the traits that show up most clearly on tape. Kaelin has to master the quick game because Nebraska’s staff values processing speed above almost everything else, and his film shows he’s at his best when the ball comes out on time and in rhythm.

If he consistently wins those “get‑it‑out” periods in practice, he positions himself as the steady, reliable option who keeps the offense on schedule. Just as important is showing command at the line, an area where his year away helped him grow as a communicator and leader. If he becomes the quarterback who gets formations set, protections communicated, and the offense aligned faster than anyone else, he immediately narrows the gap and forces coaches to view him as more than just a depth piece.

Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Daniel Kaelin (10) runs with the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Scott Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Kaelin doesn’t need to be a designed runner in Nebraska’s offense. Still, he does need to eliminate negative plays, and his film shows he’s capable of doing exactly that through smart pocket movement and controlled escapes. The bigger key to his climb is stacking efficient drives in scrimmages, because with Colandrea’s experience, Kaelin’s path isn’t about splash throws or highlight moments. It’s about proving he can run the offense cleanly, repeatedly, and without mistakes. If he becomes the quarterback who keeps the chains moving and avoids the self‑inflicted setbacks that stall drives, he gives the staff a compelling reason to keep him firmly in the competition.

Colandrea enters the spring as the leader in the quarterback room, but Kaelin’s maturity, added experience, and cleaner operational traits give him a legitimate chance to position himself as the next man up, and potentially make the coaches think twice if he stacks strong performances through spring and fall. His film shows a quarterback who understands structure, protects the football, and plays within the offense, the exact profile that quietly rises in a competition even when the top spot appears settled. If Kaelin continues trending in the direction his Virginia tape suggests, he can turn what looks like a one‑man race into something far more interesting.