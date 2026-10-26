Husker Doc Talk Podcast: Must Win for Nebraska?

Episode 21 of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, presented by , focused on making sense of a chaotic college football weekend while Nebraska enjoyed a bye week, keeping our focus squarely on what lies ahead for the Huskers.

We opened the show diving into the absolute madness across the national landscape. Between Scott Frost pulling off an overtime stunner against the number two team in the country, Indiana needing extra time to put away Michigan, and Oregon taking a loss at Illinois, college football is swimming in pure parity. Dr. Rob and Travis Justice debated how the transfer portal and NIL dollars have completely leveled the playing field, making the weekly Top 25 nearly impossible to handicap on any given Saturday, all while the coaching carousel spins with early pink slips at Maryland and Baylor.

Turning our attention to the 5-2 Huskers, Rob hit the nail on the head describing fan sentiment as "painful, disappointed optimism." The two strongest, most complete games of the year were narrow, one-score losses to Indiana and Oregon, which makes it tricky to evaluate how close this team really is. On offense, we agreed that while Dana Holgorsen's RPO looks good for Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska cannot survive with the quarterback as the primary ball carrier. The game plan has to be to establish a downhill run game and lean on Jamal Rule (if healthy) to grind defenses down in the second half.

What about this week's showdown with Washington? The Huskies have shown flashes of talent, but their glaring inconsistency and lack of quality wins mean we don't know how good this team really is. Earning win number six and securing bowl eligibility is the non-negotiable priority. Rob put his chips on Nebraska by 10, while Travis took the Huskers to cover comfortably with a 17-point win.

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