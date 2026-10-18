Three Things We Learned in Nebraska's 17-14 Loss to Oregon

That one was tough to stomach.

Nebraska, now 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten), traveled to Eugene, Oregon, and fell 17-14 to Dylan Raiola and the Ducks (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten). Despite holding a fourth-quarter lead for the second straight week, the Cornhuskers once again found a way to lose.

Here are three things we learned from the loss.

1. It's Time to Sound the Alarm on Special Teams

Archie Wilson punts against North Dakota earlier this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In each of Nebraska's losses this season, the Huskers have struggled to find consistency on special teams. It's disappointing, especially considering how much the third phase of the game appeared to improve for the Big Red a season ago.

Despite returning the same kicker and punter, along with adding the No. 1-ranked long snapper in the transfer portal, special teams haven't been a strength or a consistent advantage for the Huskers this fall.

Against Oregon, the Big Red turned the ball over on downs after a bad snap when lining up to punt, muffed a punt return that cost them field position, and repeatedly chose to attempt returns on kickoffs to no avail. Those issues came after a missed 40-yard field goal against Indiana that, if converted, might have at least resulted in an overtime opportunity at the end of regulation.

Special teams wasn't a significant concern during nonconference play, but that's changed dramatically over the last two weeks. While it's not the only reason Nebraska has lost back-to-back games, no other part of this team has presented more glaring issues. The third phase needs to improve quickly if the Huskers hope to turn things around. If not, it will continue to be their Achilles' heel.

2. Nebraska Isn't Doing Enough on the Ground

Jamal Rule runs for a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A week after totaling just 71 rushing yards on 20 attempts by its running backs against Indiana, Nebraska managed only 58 yards on 18 carries against Oregon. To be fair, the Hoosiers and Ducks are the two toughest defenses the Huskers have faced. Still, NU's inability to establish a consistent rushing attack is becoming a concern.

Against Indiana, 66 of the running backs' 71 rushing yards came after contact, meaning nearly 93% of their production was done on their own. Although the numbers aren't yet available for Week 7, the eye test suggests a similar trend against Oregon.

According to Pro Football Focus, Nebraska's run-blocking grades against Maryland and Indiana were its two lowest of the year. Against the Ducks, it looked as if that will continue for at least another week.

The Huskers had an opportunity to salt the clock away each of the past two weeks, yet here we are after watching them fail to do sot.

3. The Bye Week Couldn't Come at a Better Time

Jamir Conn makes a tackle against the Ohio Bobcats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In all honesty, the Huskers are pretty banged up, though that's to be expected this far into the season. Nebraska entered its matchup with Oregon without Jamir Conn, Rex Guthrie, and Riley Van Poppel on defense, then saw several more players go down during the game.

During his postgame press conference, Matt Rhule alluded to injuries involving offensive players such as Gunnar Gottula, Isaiah Mozee, and Jamal Rule. While the extent of those injuries remains unclear, there's little doubt the Big Red could benefit from a week off.

The bye comes at an ideal time, but NU will be able to say it made the most of the break only if it returns with a win over Washington at home. This team desperately needs a spark, and its Halloween matchup with the Huskies could provide the opportunity the Big Red needs.

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