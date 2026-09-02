Husker Doc Talk: Previewing Nebraska's Season Opener vs. Ohio

The talking is over! It's time to start playing the games. On this episode of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, Travis Justice and former Husker Dr. Rob Zatechka preview the Huskers' season opener against Ohio.

This is the first meeting between Nebraska and the Bobcats. Call it the Frank Solich game. Solich will receive the Legends Award from the Nebraska football Hall of Fame and be part of the coin toss. Solich was also head coach at Ohio from 2005-2020. In total, he won 173 games coaching both schools, 58 at Nebraska and 115 at Ohio. Those numbers earned him a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame alongside his predecessors at Nebraska, Tom Osborne and Bob Devaney.

Nebraska will be looking to build early-season momentum and get its timing down with a handful of transfers. Sure, the newcomers have lots of experience, but this will be the first time playing together as a unit.

The Huskers have a good balance of returning experience to mesh with the transfers, with six returning starters on offense and six on defense.

All eyes will be on transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea. There are huge expectations surrounding the UNLV transfer. He's started 31 games and has 8,693 total yards of offense in his career, including 7,542 passing yards. On paper, his dual-threat ability makes him a better fit for Dana Holgorsen's offense than Dylan Raiola was.

There will be lots of new faces to watch, including the coaching staff. It's only the first game, but it could give everyone a glimpse of what is to come for Nebraska, good and bad.

Also, Dr. Rob shares his predictions for the biggest surprise teams in the Big Ten this season and his potential disappointments.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.