'Anthony's Earned My Respect and Trust; Go Play': Matt Rhule's Message to Colandrea Is Simple Ahead of Game One

There's no easing into the 2026 season for the fourth iteration of Matt Rhule's Nebraska team.

The head coach made that clear Monday when speaking to the media ahead of the Huskers' Sept. 5 season opener. From his message to starting quarterback Anthony Colandrea to a surprise NU will unveil on Saturday, here's what Rhule had to say before the Big Red takes the field against Ohio.

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea runs the ball during fall camp scrimmage on Aug. 22, 2026 | Nebraska Athletics via X

Colandrea has been around the block, having played in 33 games with 31 starts. Entering his senior year, the new-look Nebraska signal-caller doesn't need a motivational speech from his head coach.

Even so, Rhule offered him a simple message Monday: keep doing what he does best.

“Do you,” Rhule said. “Be the best version of you. Anthony’s earned my respect and trust; go play… Anthony’s a lion… He’s a winner. He wants to play. He wants to win every play, and I love it. It’s exactly what, if I could draw it up, it’s supposed to look like. A fiery quarterback who plays with passion on his sleeve, and backs it up.”

Justin Evans during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2025. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Another player Rhule spoke highly of was starting center Justin Evans, who was one of three players selected to represent the Big Red at Big Ten Media Days in late July.

Rhule said the fifth-year senior received enough votes from his teammates to earn single-digit jersey honors in 2026, even though an offensive lineman must wear something in the 50s, 60s or 70s.



That's about all Rhule was ready to reveal Monday about who this year's single-digit players will be.

“Those guys know who it is,” he said. “But we’ll probably keep it internal this week. So, it’ll kind of be a fun thing on Saturday… I will say this, Justin Evans got the most votes of any offensive lineman I’ve ever seen… This will probably be the first year that I have a couple dual guys; one guy on offense, one guy on defense.”

Rhule later praised Evans for his leadership and willingness to do whatever the team needs.

“He’s an alpha that cares about everybody,” Rhule said. “On a lot of teams you have alphas that walk around and think that they’re better than everybody else. He’s been through it… Justin’s just the ultimate team guy; he’s just going to do whatever you ask him to do. He played guard, he played center, now, this year should be his best football.”

Matt Rhule with offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky last season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Evans isn't the first Nebraska offensive lineman under Rhule to take on a leadership role. In 2025, Henry Lutovsky was one of six year-long captains selected by his teammates.

However, the Huskers won't follow the same approach this fall. Instead, they'll return to game captains in 2026 while continuing to evaluate which players are worthy of leading the team throughout the year.

“We’re not doing captains,” he said. “That might change, but we’re going to go with game captains and give guys multiple chances to lead… The guys we brought in are so mature and so seasoned and really bought into the culture, but I want to see what they do when things get really hard.”

Nebraska running back Isaiah Mozee returns a punt against Akron last season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

That is partly because several position groups are still being ironed out. Notably, the running back room remains undecided heading into Week 1.

Rhule offered some clarity on the situation Monday, though his staff has yet to identify a starter. Regardless, NU isn't looking to mess around against an Ohio team that won nine games in 2025.

“Everything we do, we play to win,” Rhule said. “This is a fantastic football program that we are going against. So, we have three backs that we feel like are in that upper realm of playing and so we’ll play all of them.”

“There’s no easing into it,” he continued. “I won’t say to them, ‘Hey, here’s our plan’, because I want to hold that to us. But our plan is not even established. I mean, we have a great feel for it, but I’m going to go through this week and see who practices the best, who prepares the best, and who takes the best notes.”

Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich | Nebraska Athletics

The offense isn't the only unit still trying to figure things out. However, Rhule said first-year defensive coordinator Rob Aurich's defense looks the way he envisioned heading into the fall.

“Feels right, looks right,” said Rhule. “I believe defense is connected. You’ll hear coaches say, sometimes, do your 1/11th. I’ve never believed in that. I believe in Metcalfe's Law; when three people connect, it produces many more connections… The power of a group is exponentially greater than the amount of people that are in it when we are all connected to each other.”

In simple terms, the brotherhood the Huskers have been raving about over the offseason seems to be real. For NU to take the next step defensively in 2026, Rhule expects his team to do so by playing as one.

Linebacker Jacob Bower breaks up a pass intended for tight end Eric Ingwerson during a spring practice in 2025. | Nebraska Athletics

Lastly, the Big Red heads into Week 1 relatively unscathed. As of Aug. 31, no Nebraska player with a previously undisclosed injury is expected to miss Saturday's season opener against Ohio.

“Just the usual suspects,” said Rhule. “Khamir Prescott, Jacob Bower, those are the guys that are out for the season. Everyone else is either healthy or battling back… Gabe Moore did re-injure himself. He’s got a chronic knee injury from when he was a freshman… Gabe’s done a great job getting himself in elite shape and battling back, but it will remain to be seen exactly where he’s at.”

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