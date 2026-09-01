'They Aren't Going to Come in Here Scared': Dana Holgorsen Previews Nebraska vs. Ohio

Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen knows Ohio isn't coming to Lincoln to mess around.

He made that crystal clear after Tuesday's practice when he spoke to the media. With a unit he believes “could’ve played this game last week,” Holgorsen will look to have the Huskers' offense firing on all cylinders from the very start. However, he also gave credit where credit was due to a Bobcats program coming off a nine-win season in 2025.

“They’re gritty; they're tough,” Holgorsen said. “They aren’t going to come in here scared. One of the most impressive things that I’ve seen from a Group of Five team going to a Power Four school was what they did at Rutgers last year. They were down 31-14 at halftime. Most Group of Five teams are going to quit. That group didn’t. Then they beat West Virginia the next week… We know they’re going to come in here and play their tail off.”

John Hauser is doused with water after Ohio's bowl win against UNLV, | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio won six of its final seven games a season ago, finishing 9-4. The Bobcats also faced three Power Four opponents in 2025, giving them experience against more resourceful programs. Nebraska will provide another opportunity to pull off an upset against a Power Four opponent Saturday.

Holgorsen knows that; his starting quarterback does too. Anthony Colandrea's final game at UNLV came against Ohio in the Frisco Bowl. The Bobcats defeated the Rebels 17-10, limiting Colandrea to 212 all-purpose yards, one rushing touchdown, and an interception.

However, Holgorsen has seen his new-look QB1 grow since that Dec. 23 outing. He expects Colandrea, now with the Big Red, to be a much different quarterback when he faces Ohio this time.

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea runs the ball during fall camp scrimmage on Aug. 22, 2026 | Nebraska Athletics via X

“We went back and studied that game," Holgorsen said, "and I see a different kid… He’s really done a great job of managing the game… Anthony’s come a long way from what that game looked like… I see a different quarterback out there than what I did during that game.”

A former collegiate wideout himself, Holgorsen has also seen NU's pass-catching group improve since they last saw the field on New Year's Eve. And while the offensive coordinator is bullish on his wide receiver room, he's confident the offense as a whole has taken a step towards improving this fall.

“They’re gaining ground,” Holgorsen said. “I think we’re gaining ground as an offense… Our meetings have been fantastic, and it’s starting to show out there on the field… I see speed with routes. I see ball skills. I see route running improving. I see ball placement improving; yards after catch improving. So, I'm excited to see it.”

Dana Holgorsen on Quinn Clark:



"There aren’t many places that he wouldn’t start. He’ll be a starter for us in 10 personnel… Quinn, man, he’ll play as much as the other three (Hunter, Barney, Gilmer)." pic.twitter.com/pc6WrPPWWI — Skers Scoop (@SkersScoop) September 1, 2026

While the offense has improved, one particular wide receiver has stood out to Holgorsen throughout the offseason: Quinn Clark.

Holgorsen said the 6-foot-5 Montana native has taken a significant step since his redshirt freshman season.

“He didn’t know anything getting here,” Holgorsen said regarding Clark. “I didn’t know if he was going to be able to turn the corner or not… He had size, but he didn't have much of a pulse… He’s had a great eight months… There aren’t many places that he wouldn’t start. He’ll be a starter for us in 10 personnel… Quinn, man, he’ll play as much as the other three.”

Nebraska's Isaiah Mozee picks up 21 yards last season against Northwestern. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Though Holgorsen knows where Clark stands on the depth chart, he remains unsure how the running back room will shake out.

Rather than viewing the uncertainty as a problem, Holgorsen said Nebraska's staff is comfortable with where the group stands.

“I don’t even know which one is going out there first,” he said. “There is no RB1. Emmett (Johnson) was RB1. We’ve got three of them that are all going to play, and we’re comfortable with that. It’s not because one of them hasn’t had a good camp. It’s because they’ve all three had a good camp.”

We learned some things but were also left hanging for a few answers with Monday's release of the season's first #Huskers depth chart.https://t.co/yZiP93rrRX — 𝙷𝚞𝚜𝚔𝚎𝚛𝙼𝚊𝚡 (@Huskermax) September 1, 2026

The Big Red released its official depth chart for Week 1 on Monday. However, similar to his uncertainty with the running back rotation, downplayed its significance.

“I haven’t even looked at it,” he said. “I kind of know what it is in my head… Position battles will remain ongoing. Just go out there and play like crap and see what it does… It may happen in the first drive. If I see some garbage out there, I may just say, ‘You get in.’ That’s just kind of how I operate.”

Nebraska wide receiver Carter Nelson celebrates after catching a 24-yard touchdown reception during the first quarter against Northern Iowa. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

A player who has been seemingly doing just that is Carter Nelson. Now listed at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, the junior tight end from Ainsworth, Neb., is finally beginning to live up to the hype that other coaches on NU's staff have spent time telling Holgorsen about.

“They’ve been talking about him since I got here,” said Holgorsen. “And I was like, ‘I don’t see it’, but now I’m seeing it. He’s put himself in a position where he’s going to play some ball for us on Saturday.”

John Hauser is entering his first year as Ohio's head coach. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nelson can and will likely be used by the Huskers' offense in a variety of ways. Perhaps alluding to that thought, Holgorsen said the Big Red may have some tricks up its sleeve for Saturday's game.

With John Hauser entering his first official game as Ohio's head coach, Holgorsen expects the Bobcats' defense to look much like it did a season ago. Even so, he knows there's no way to predict exactly what either team will bring to the table.

“They (Ohio) were pretty good on defense,” he said. “And so, he was the defensive coordinator. You move up to the head coach, you’re probably not going to change too much… Nobody knows what anybody is going to do Week 1. We’ve got some tricks up our sleeve as far as what we’re going to do… That’s the beauty of Week 1.”

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