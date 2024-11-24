Husker Doc Talk: Nebraska Football Is Going Bowling!
It's a win worth storming the field for: Nebraska 44, Wisconsin 25. Nebraska improves to 6-5 on the season and is bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.
On this edition of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, Travis Justice and former Husker All-American Dr. Rob Zatechka break down the Huskers' win over Wisconsin. The Big Red's dominating offensive performance was highlighted by 473 yards of offense and excelling in the red zone, 7-7, and five touchdowns. The Huskers used a balanced offensive attack to beat the Badgers, racking up 180 yards on the ground. Some could argue that it was the best offensive performance for the Huskers this season.
There is one more game left in the regular season, and Nebraska has another shot at bettering its record. The Huskers are at Iowa, a night game on Black Friday. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 29-13 win over Maryland in which they ran the ball for 268 yards on 58 carries. Iowa has won nine of the last 11 matchups in the series, with the last six being one-score games. The Huskers did win the last time they played in Iowa City, 24-17, in 2022.
Will the win over Wisconsin be enough to lift a heavy weight off the Huskers' shoulders and let them let loose against Iowa, or will it be another barn-burner border war? Dr. Rob and Travis give their thoughts.
MORE: Home, Sweep Home: Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wisconsin
MORE: I-80 Club After Dark: Party Like Its 2016
MORE: Tad Stryker: Breakthrough Day
MORE: Gallery: Huskers Stun Wisconsin and Are Now Bowl Eligible
MORE: Big Ten Football Week 13 Capsules
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.