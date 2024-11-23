All Huskers

Big Ten Football Week 13 Capsules

The Big Ten Conference has five AP Top 25 teams heading into Week 12 of the season. Four of those teams are in action among the eight league games this weekend.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Follow along below for results from every Big Ten contest.

Friday

Purdue at Michigan State at 7 p.m. CST on FOX

Saturday

No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State at 11 a.m. CST on FOX

No. 25 Illinois at Rutgers at 11 a.m. CST on Peacock

Iowa at Maryland at 11 a.m. CST on Big Ten Network

No. 4 Penn State at Minnesota at 2 :30 p.m. CST on CBS

Michigan at Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. CST on FS1

Wisconsin at Nebraska at 2:30 p.m. CST on Big Ten Network

USC at UCLA at 9:30 p.m. CST on NBC

Oregon and Washington are not in action this week.

