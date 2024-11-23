Big Ten Football Week 13 Capsules
The Big Ten Conference has five AP Top 25 teams heading into Week 12 of the season. Four of those teams are in action among the eight league games this weekend.
Follow along below for results from every Big Ten contest.
Friday
Purdue at Michigan State at 7 p.m. CST on FOX
Saturday
No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State at 11 a.m. CST on FOX
No. 25 Illinois at Rutgers at 11 a.m. CST on Peacock
Iowa at Maryland at 11 a.m. CST on Big Ten Network
No. 4 Penn State at Minnesota at 2 :30 p.m. CST on CBS
Michigan at Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. CST on FS1
Wisconsin at Nebraska at 2:30 p.m. CST on Big Ten Network
USC at UCLA at 9:30 p.m. CST on NBC
Oregon and Washington are not in action this week.
