All Huskers

I-80 Club After Dark: Party Like Its 2016

Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell discuss Nebraska football MAKING A BOWL GAME FOR THE FIRST TIME IN EIGHT YEARS!

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

PARTY LIKE IT'S 2016! NEBRASKA IS GOING BOWLING AFTER BEATING WISCONSIN!!! | I-80 After Dark
PARTY LIKE IT'S 2016! NEBRASKA IS GOING BOWLING AFTER BEATING WISCONSIN!!! | I-80 After Dark / I-80 Club
In this story:

Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell discuss Nebraska football MAKING A BOWL GAME FOR THE FIRST TIME IN EIGHT YEARS!

For more content like this, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club. And don’t forget to subscribe to the I-80 Club YouTube channel!

MORE: Big Ten Football Week 13 Capsules

MORE: Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Football Soundly Beats Wisconsin

MORE: The Turning Point: Nebraska Football vs. Wisconsin

MORE: WATCH: Rhule, Nebraska Players Speak After Win Over Wisconsin

MORE: BOWL-BOUND: Nebraska Football Beats Wisconsin, 44-25

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Jack Mitchell
JACK MITCHELL

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Josh Peterson
JOSH PETERSON

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

Home/Football