Husker Doc Talk: Setting the Stage for Big Ten Football Media Days

Welcome back to the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, now presented by Strategic Solutions.

In a sure sign that the college football season is right around the corner, Big Ten Media Days will take place this week. There will be six teams on the stage on Tuesday, six teams on Wednesday, and six more, including Nebraska, on Thursday.

Travis Justice and former Nebraska All-American Dr. Rob Zatechka don't expect to learn a lot from the made-for-TV/internet event. But they are interested in hearing what Big Ten Commissioner Tony Pettiti has to say about the "Save College Sports Act," which is not expected to pass before the November elections.

Pettiti isn't expected to be as straightforward as his SEC counterpart Greg Sankey, but it's no secret the Big Ten is opposed to the "Save College Sports Act" in its current form.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule will be joined in Chicago by center Justin Evans, tight end Luke Lindenmeyer and cornerback Andrew Marshall. We're now just six weeks away from the season opener, and the ESPN Football Power Index has Nebraska finishing 7-5 on the year. If the Huskers do finish with this record, does it put Rhule on the hot seat?

As we get closer to the season starting, Travis and Rob talk about fan apathy setting in for the Huskers. Is it really happening? This has been the least talked-about off-season they can remember for years.

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