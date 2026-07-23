The Biggest Questions Nebraska Must Answer Before Week 1



Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers enter a critical 2026 season after finishing 7-6 for the second straight season. Fans will be wondering, though, what Nebraska has done differently to address several huge questions. Nebraska finished 7-6 for multiple major reasons, and if the Huskers address them correctly, then they can succeed in 2026. Nebraska fans just want one thing after all: relevance in the college football world.



Did the Defensive Line Improve?



Both the transfer portal and the NFL draft essentially drained an excellent defensive line after the 2024 season, and of course, this led to major issues in 2025. Nebraska's D-line was underexperienced and undersized, leading teams to eventually just run the ball against Nebraska a ton. Nebraska had an elite secondary, but its rushing defense was just abysmal. Obviously, this question should be among the top ones that Nebraska needs to answer, as a bad D-line this season will cost Nebraska dearly.



The starters at the moment seem to be the following:



EDGE Anthony Jones

DT Owen Stoudmire/Jahsear Whittington

DT Kade Pietrzak

EDGE Williams Nwaneri

Nebraska added an experienced edge in Jones from the transfer portal, which could help former five-star recruit Nwaneri break out. Nwaneri is the key to Nebraska's pass rush and run defense, so a lot of the answers to this question will be on him. Meanwhile, Nebraska also added two defensive tackles from the portal in Stoudmire and Whittington, with Stoudmire being experienced and, when healthy, great. Whittington is seen as a potential key to Nebraska's large sack problem, as the Pitt transfer appears very talented. There definitely could be issues with the D-line's size and experience once again, but for the most part, Nebraska looks like it improved its D-line pretty massively.

Simply put, the Huskers need more sacks and a better rushing defense. Defending the run is like an attack; the first wave is the D-line, the second wave is the linebackers, and the final wave is the defensive backs. If the first wave is ineffective, it could be catastrophic, leading to big runs for the opposing team.

Can Nebraska's secondary remain elite?

As Nebraska switches to a 4-2-5 defense, it needs to keep its secondary elite. Nebraska's secondary was a top-3 unit in the nation last season, as other teams would simply avoid throwing the ball against the Huskers. Nebraska will see the return of CB Andrew Marshall, who was elite last season. CB Donovan Jones, who started a lot as a freshman, also returns for the Huskers. Rex Guthrie is the only returning major component of the secondary, as the safety, who was also a freshman, started many games. Through the portal, Nebraska added a potential X-factor, Dwayne McDougle, who recorded 4 interceptions with the San Diego State Aztecs. McDougle is clearly good at getting turnovers, but he also played under the new defensive coordinator, Rob Aurich.

Lastly, through the portal, Nebraska added CB Victor Evans III, who could have an impact in 2026. Also, a notable addition from the 2026 recruiting class is Danny Odem, a five-star recruit who could play as a true freshman. Nebraska will still have to determine who its hybrids will be, as it needs an LB/DB (hybrid) to have an impact, and it is still unclear who that will be. If Nebraska wants to put together a successful season, it will need its secondary to remain elite. It definitely has the ability to, but it will be under pressure if the D-line gets better, so Nebraska must be prepared to have an all around great defense.

Can Nebraska's Offense Finally Put It Together?

Nebraska's offense can be one of the best in the nation. The only major concern is the running back room, which features five players who could be RB1s. Even then, though, Nebraska's O-line is insane, and whoever starts will abuse the O-line. The offensive line has one of the best centers in the nation in Justin Evans and an NFL draft pick in Elijah Pritchett. Nebraska, through the portal, added Brendan Black, an experienced and very talented top-10 guard out of Iowa State. The Huskers also added a top 10 tackle in Tree Babalade. The last spot on the O-line is to be determined, but the Huskers have an insanely big and talented O-line. And the receiving core? Very deep and good. The WR1 is probably Nyziah Hunter, who performed exceptionally well last season and is one of the fastest players in college football.

WR2 or maybe even 1 is Jacory Barney, who is also very fast and experienced. Those two are joined by the UCLA transfer Kwazi Gilmer, who led the Bruins in receiving yards last season. A WR3 who led a Big Ten team in receiving yards? Wow. The room is also incredibly deep. The TE1 is also pretty good, with Luke Lindenmeyer giving Nebraska's new QB a great receiving core. This new QB will be the key to it all: Anthony Colandrea. Colandrea put up great numbers with the UNLV Rebels with 23 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and 3,459 yards. Colandrea also added 649 yards on the ground with 10 TD's. With such an O-line and WR room, Colandrea should be in a great situation. Nebraska's offense has the ability to be great, but can it be?

These questions should be at the top of the list as the Huskers prepare for a huge season.

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