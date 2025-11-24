Husker Doc Talk Podcast: Taken to the Woodshed by Penn State! Iowa Up Next
In the Husker Doc Talk Podcast 2025, Episode 19, Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka hit the reset button for new listeners and longtime fans alike. After more than 20 years together behind microphones and 13 seasons of this podcast, they remind you what you’re signing up for: football, beer, history tangents, and brutally honest Husker talk.
The guys crack into a “three-beer podcast” (that might quietly become a four- or five-beer show) featuring local favorites from Kros Strain Brewing and a deep dive into Pliny the Elder – yes, both the beer and the Roman author. Along the way, you’ll get craft beer notes, a quick Roman history lesson, and the usual Viking jokes at Dr. Rob’s expense before they shift into full football mode.
The 37-10 beatdown Nebraska suffered at Penn State takes center stage. Was this the worst performance of the year, or does Minnesota still hold that crown? Travis and Dr. Rob break down why pointing fingers at the quarterback is lazy analysis. They put the spotlight where they believe it belongs: on the offensive and defensive lines, development versus recruiting, and whether Nebraska has slipped backward on defense after losing coaches Tony White and Terrence Knighton. They also dive into quarterback TJ Lateef’s outing, how he compares to Dylan Raiola, and why the real issue isn’t under center.
Emmett Johnson’s monster season and quiet Heisman push get a serious look. Is he the best running back in the Big Ten, and what would he look like behind an elite offensive line? The guys talk NIL math, draft grades, transfer portal temptations, and whether Emmett’s future is in Lincoln, the NFL, or somewhere chasing a national title.
Then it’s rivalry week: Iowa vs. Nebraska on Black Friday. Travis explains why Hawkeye fans are strangely comfortable living in the 7–8 win world of Kirk Ferentz, while Dr. Rob shocks everyone by actually picking Iowa to win—and to score on both defense and special teams. They break down Iowa’s run game, the Hawkeyes' shaky passing attack, and how Nebraska should defend a team that can’t throw it deep.
There’s even time for some national drama: Lane Kiffin’s flirtation with LSU and Florida, the insanity of coaching expectations in places like Baton Rouge, and why Ole Miss might actually be Kiffin’s best long-term play.
Of course, the show is brought to you by their friends at G-Defy (GDEFY.com, promo code DocTalk50), Orr Law Group, and Husker Hounds. Hit subscribe on YouTube, drop a comment, and if you found the show through HuskerMax.com, Travis and Dr. Rob say thank you and welcome aboard.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.