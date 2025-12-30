Three Reasons Why Nebraska Will Win; Three Reasons Why Nebraska Will Lose vs. Utah

When we last saw the Nebraska football team, snow was falling in Memorial Stadium and so were the Huskers.

Iowa continued its domination of the Huskers with a 40-16 victory, a bitter loss on a bitterly cold Black Friday.

But New Year’s Eve is another day with a new year on the immediate horizon. It’s also another chance for some Nebraska self-esteem before 2025 slips away.

Nebraska doesn’t have an easy task. The Huskers will play 15th-ranked Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl and Nebraska will be without their starting quarterback and star running back from the beginning of the season, among other players.

Since Nov. 1, Nebraska went through an unprecedented 45 days of setbacks, losses on and off the field, coaches getting fired, and players tapping the transfer portal, including their program centerpiece quarterback Dylan Raiola.

If there’s one program in America looking for a chance to wipe out a spate of bad circumstances, it’s likely the Huskers. Bowl games, scoffed at by some, offer such an opportunity.

Nebraska will start true freshman backup quarterback TJ Lateef, who started three games after Raiola suffered a broken fibula on Nov. 1. Lateef, who suffered an injured hamstring against Iowa, began full participation at practice last week, according to Huskers coach Matt Rhule.

Another hurdle for the Huskers: The running game will be suspect without All-America running back Emmett Johnson, who declared for the NFL Draft.

Nebraska’s coaching staff has gone through a major upheaval since the regular season ended. Can Rhule and the new coaches rally the units? Players should be motivated to show their 2026 coaches what they can do.

For every game this season, we gave you three reasons why Nebraska will win and three reasons they won’t. Nebraska is 7-5. Utah is 10-2. Utah is a huge, 14-point favorite at most sportsbooks.

Why Nebraska will win

TJ Lateef

If the Huskers have any chance, Lateef needs a memorable game. He needs to run an efficient passing attack and keep the Utes honest with his feet.

He needs to direct a weakened running offense that must move the chains and keep ball away from Utah’s powerful offense.

At a news conference Saturday in Las Vegas, Rhule said: “I think TJ is going to play great.”

Huskers’ pass defense

This unit remains Nebraska’s best, now ranked second in the nation. Utah is going to run the ball a bunch, as it should with the second-ranked running attack in the country — Utah averages 269.8 yards per game on the ground.

But when Utah is in a passing situation, this is the time the Huskers must shut down the Utes’ offense and flip the possession. Utah’s passing offense is ranked 89th and going against the nation’s No. 2 passing defense is where the Huskers have a clear advantage.

The usual formula for an upset

Underdogs have tried and true methods to pull an upset — turnovers and special teams. Upsets can happen when a team wins the turnover math. If the Huskers can get a couple of turnovers in Utah territory, that could give their needy offense a boost.

Special teams can cause havoc, especially for an underdog. Nebraska ranked 16th nationally in punt returns with 13.64 return yards per game. Thirteen yards on a punt return might not be enough, but if Nebraska springs one …

Nebraska ranks sixth nationally in kickoff returns with an average of 26.30. Again, if Nebraska breaks one …

Why Utah will win

Utes’ running game

Utah will be missing offensive tackles Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu. Both are expected to be drafted by the NFL, Fano likely early in the first round.

How much their absence will affect the Utes’ running attack is unknown. Given Nebraska’s difficulties against the run — 95th ranking, 171.2 yards per game — expect Utah’s second-ranked rushing attack to more than compensate for the loss of its two starting tackles.

Knowing Nebraska has an elite pass defense, Utah is going to run, run, run.

And then run some more.

Win for Kyle Whittingham

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, 66, coached the Utes for 21 seasons. He resigned earlier this month with the statement that he wasn’t actually retiring.

Then, Michigan stepped up and hired Whittingham on Friday. Morgan Scalley, the Utes’ head coach in waiting, no longer is waiting. He’ll be the head coach against Nebraska.

How will the Utah players react to the Whittingham news? Will they win one for Whittingham ... or Scalley? Certainly, the Michigan development adds intrigue to the Utes’ preparation.

Former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham resigned and now has been hired by Michigan. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier

Utah’s quarterback can run and throw with equal effectiveness. He is the kind of elusive, versatile quarterback who has given Nebraska problems this season. Dampier has had injury issues but has had a month to heal.

Dampier completed 193-of-303 passes (63.7 percent) for 2,180 yards with 22 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Dampier also gained 687 yards on 127 attempts with seven more touchdowns.

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier is a threat as a runner and passer as he leads the Utes' offense. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

More than anyone on the field, Dampier carries the outcome of the game in his hands.

The winner: Expect to see the Utes’ ground game set up Dampier’s passing game. Utah 34, Nebraska 10.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.