Husker Doc Talk: Week 1 Report Card and a Look Forward to Colorado
Nebraska 40 UTEP 7. The Huskers won their season opener for the first time since 2019. It is an impressive start for a team looking to end the longest bowl drought in the Power 4. It is also an impressive start for Dylan Raiola, who is just the second Nebraska true freshman in the post-WWII era to start the season opener at quarterback.
On this edition of the Doc Talk Podcast, Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka dive deep into the victory that was one of the most impressive the Huskers have had in years. In short, Nebraska did what it was supposed to do: beat an inferior team from an inferior conference. However, the victory was not perfect, and Dr. Rob explains what he would like to see improve if the Huskers want to take the next step and contend for a Big Ten title. That might be putting the cart before the horse, but the end game is to win a conference title.
Colorado is next for the Huskers. On Thursday, the Buffs knocked off North Dakota State using a one-dimensional offense (passing game). Dr. Rob makes no bones about it: He doesn't like Colorado, its team, its fans, or anything else. He explains why. Nebraska clearly looks like the better team at this point, but there are still several reasons (athletic players) to be worried about in this game.
