Husker Doc Talk: Welcome, Geep Wade

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule continues to make changes. First, he fired offensive line coach Donavan Raiola. He wasted no time in naming his replacement, Geep Wade from Georgia Tech.



Dr. Rob Zatechka has talked bout the pitiful O-line performance all season for the Huskers, so the change is no surprise.



Wade comes to Nebraska with good credentials, but he will have his work cut out for him as the Big Ten's leading rusher, Husker running back Emmett Johnson, has declared for the NFL Draft. Also, what does this mean for quarterback Dylan Raiola? Now that a family member is out, will he follow in the transfer portal?

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

