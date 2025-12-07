Husker Doc Talk: Welcome, Geep Wade
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule continues to make changes. First, he fired offensive line coach Donavan Raiola. He wasted no time in naming his replacement, Geep Wade from Georgia Tech.
Dr. Rob Zatechka has talked bout the pitiful O-line performance all season for the Huskers, so the change is no surprise.
Wade comes to Nebraska with good credentials, but he will have his work cut out for him as the Big Ten's leading rusher, Husker running back Emmett Johnson, has declared for the NFL Draft. Also, what does this mean for quarterback Dylan Raiola? Now that a family member is out, will he follow in the transfer portal?
