Jeremiyah Love Leads 2026 Rookie Running Backs for Fantasy Football Fans to Watch

Rookie running backs have long been desirable in fantasy football drafts, but that trend has faded a bit in recent seasons. Only four first-year runners have scored more than 250 points in a single season since 2019, and just three other backs have recorded more than 240 points during those six years.

This past season, Ashton Jeanty was one of three running backs to score more than 200 points, but none had more than 245.1 points. That trio, Jeanty, RJ Harvey and TreVeyeon Henderson, was still all very inconsistent in the stat sheets. We also saw the importance of player landing spots, as many of the top prospects ended up on teams that already had a veteran incumbent atop the depth chart.

That created confusing and frustrating backfield committees on many teams.

As we look ahead to the running back group of 2026, we don’t see a lot of depth. This isn’t a spectacular class on paper, but there is one standout: Notre Dame’s Jeremyiah Love. He’s the lone back to be projected as a first-round pick. Beyond that, the landing spot will be vital to most of the back’s fantasy appeal.

Of course, a solid performance at the combine could push the value of other backs up draft boards and potentially into prominent roles for NFL offenses. However,, keep in mind that a player being present at the combine doesn’t necessarily mean he will participate in all the drills (or any drills at all) during the week.

With that said, here are five names that should be on your radar this week and throughout the offseason as we move toward the draft.

Top fantasy football rookie RBs to watch at the combine

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame: Love is the best running back in this class. Over his final two years with the Fighting Irish, he rushed for 2,497 yards and 35 touchdowns. Love added 55 catches, 517 receiving yards and five scoring catches, showcasing the dual-threat skill set that makes fantasy fans drool. With the right NFL team, Love could push for a top-15 spot in redrafts.

Jadarian Price, Notre Dame: Price’s college stats don’t pop off the page as he played behind Love, but he’s a talented pure runner who averaged over six yards per rush in his final two years at Notre Dame. Arguably the No. 2 runner in the 2026 class, his NFL draft “price” could rise with a strong combine performance. The potential is there for Price to bring immediate value or fantasy managers in 2026.

Emmett Johnson, Nebraska: Johnson has lead running back potential in the NFL. He busted out in his final season with the Cornhuskers, rushing for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns. On top of that, Johnson added 46 catches (tied for the most in FBS among runners), 370 receiving yards and three scores. He brings a skill set that excites fantasy fans, so Johnson has to be on your radar this week.

Jonah Coleman, Washington: Coleman finished his collegiate career with two years with the Huskies, rushing for over 2,000 combined yards and 25 touchdowns. He’s also a good pass catcher, hauling in 54 passes since 2024, and Coleman lost just one fumble in his four years between Arizona and Washington. He could push to be a lead back in a committee at the next level if he lands with the right team.

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State: Singleton was outshone by his teammate, Kaytron Allen, in his final season at Happy Valley (both players should be on your radar). Still, he rushed for 1,000-plus yards in two previous seasons and compiled a combined 45 rushing scores during his career at Penn State. Also a capable pass catcher, Singleton hauled in a combined 65 passes over his final two seasons.