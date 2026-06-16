Husker Fans Have Cause To Be Excited About This Year’s QB Room

Husker Fall Camp is still about a month and a half away, so Husker fans are understandably anxious for Nebraska football to actually get underway.

To lead things off, we’ll take a look at the Husker quarterback room and see what

Husker fans can expect to see this fall.

Quarterback Room

Coaches

Offensive Coordinator: Dana Holgorsen (Second full year as OC at NU)



QB Coach: Glenn Thomas (Third season)

1.) Anthony Colandrea (SR) St. Petersburg, FL 6’0, 205



Transfer from UNLV. In 2025 at UNLV, Colandrea completed 65.9% of his passes, threw for 3,459 yards for 23TDs and 9 INTs, He also rushed for 649 yards, 10 TDs

for a 9.07 average.

2.) TJ Lateef (SO) Compton, CA 6’1” 200.



TJ played in 7 games for the Huskers in 2025, starting the last four. He threw for 904 yards with 5 TDs and 1 INT. He had a 60.2% completion rate. TJ also rushed

for 120 yards and 4 TDs and a 5.71 average.

3.) Daniel Kaelin (SO) Elkhorn, NE 6’3” 218.



Transferred back to Nebraska after playing one year (2025) at Virginia and his

freshman (2024 redshirt) year at Nebraska.

Although he’s from Elkhorn, Nebraska, he played his high school football at

Bellevue West High in Bellevue, Nebraska. Daniel competed in the prestigious

Elite 11 camp in the summer of 2023.

The connection between Kaelin and Colandrea is that after Anthony transferred

from Virginia to UNLV, Daniel left Nebraska to vie for the QB spot at Virginia. Now

they’re competing together at NU.

4.) Bode Soukup (SO) Blair, Nebraska 6’2” 205

QBs Gone From Last Season



Dylan Raiola (Oregon)



Marcus Davila (Abilene Christian)



Luke Longval (Don’t know his status)



Jalyn Granstad (Graduated)

My Take

The Husker quarterback room going into this fall seems to have the most talent and experience it’s had in a long time-especially in the Matt Rhule era at Nebraska. Much of the optimism focuses on how well Anthony Colandrea performs this fall. AC’s stats are amazing. There will be some who caution that the numbers weren’t made against the caliber of teams he’s going to face this fall in the Big Ten.

Regardless, Matt Rhule may have hit a home run assembling this year’s crop of quarterbacks.

Frahm Here To Maternity

As every Husker fan knows, ace softball pitcher (and batter) Jordy Frahm announced recently she and her husband Trey are expecting their first child in December. Trey played baseball for the Huskers. So no matter what the baby’s sex is, the bloodlines are going to be fantastic. Husker baseball coach Will Bolt and softball coach Rhonda Revelle would be wise to prepare scholarship papers for the little tyke.

With the retirement of long time softball assistant Lori Sippel, Revelle may have hit a home run of her own by hiring Jordy Frahm to fill the open spot. Revelle can’t coach forever, so maybe one day, the torch may be passed to Jordy.