After officially announcing his retirement from the NFL in 2025, Nebraska Cornhusker legend Ndamukong Suh is set to make his return to Lincoln's Memorial Stadium for a celebration of his career.

Suh is entering the 2026 National Football Foundation (NFF) College Football Hall of Fame alongside 17 other players and four coaches. The class is highlighted by Suh, as well as players such as Aaron Donald, Mark Ingram, and Marvin Harrison.

“It takes a special season for a defensive tackle to get to New York as a Heisman finalist, but if you watched Ndamukong Suh play in 2009, it made perfect sense,” NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said. “He simply dominated. Teams knew they had to account for him on every snap, and he still found his way into the backfield. We’re thrilled to honor him at Memorial Stadium as a member of the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame Class.”

Suh capped off his excellent college career at Nebraska in 2009, where he finished fourth in Heisman voting but was the only defensive player featured among the finalists. Suh tallied 12 sacks, 52 solo tackles, and an interception.

Despite not winning the Heisman that many fans believe he should have won, Suh captured the Lombardi and Outland awards, and was a unanimous 2009 All-American.

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As described from the NFF:

"During the NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, each electee returns to his respective school to accept an NFF Hall of Fame plaque that will stay on permanent display at the institution. The events take place on the field during a home game, and many NFF Hall of Famers cite the experience as the ultimate capstone to their careers, providing them with one more chance to take the field and be recognized in front of their home crowd. On Tuesday, Dec. 8, Suh will officially be enshrined in the NFF College Football Hall of Fame during the 68th NFF Annual Awards Dinner at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Alongside 22 pivotal coaches and players being inducted into the Hall, the 37th William V. Campbell Trophy® recipient will also be presented to college football’s top scholar-athlete at the black-tie affair."

After Nebraska, Suh was drafted with the second-overall pick by the Detroit Lions. He would go on to spend time with the Dolphins, Rams, Buccaneers, and Eagles. The three-time First-Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler won Super Bowl LV with Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a boat parade to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. | USA TODAY Sports

The only thing that could make such a special event even better would be Nebraska upsetting Ohio State for its first ranked victory in over 30 attempts. Memorial Stadium will welcome Ohio State and Suh on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. CT.

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