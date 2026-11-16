After Clinching Bowl Eligibility, Nebraska Looks for Strong Finish to Up-and-Down Season

Suddenly, an eight-win regular season for 6-4 Nebraska doesn’t seem impossible.

Improbable, maybe. But not impossible.

Same with a six-win regular season — not impossible.

Nebraska’s quest for more wins and the chance to turn what looked like a grim season into something better begins Saturday in the season’s final home game against quarterback-challenged Ohio State. It concludes with Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday. And after, a bowl game, now that Nebraska is bowl eligible.

After the Huskers’ 31-0 win at Rutgers on Saturday — and the overreaction that follows nearly every college football game, win or lose — Husker fans can look ahead with positive thoughts and energy. Nebraska emphatically ended a four-game losing streak against the now 2-8 Scarlet Knights, another team with injured quarterbacks. Still, a Big Ten win is a win.

Each Monday, we’ll take a look at how Nebraska’s Big Ten opponents (and the rest of the conference) fared over the weekend.

Nov. 21: Ohio State at Memorial Stadium

A week after falling apart at home against Oregon, the Buckeyes rebounded against Northwestern, 28-19. The Wildcats were without injured starting quarterback Aiden Chiles.

The Buckeyes (7-3, 5-2) are a dramatically different and less formidable team without injured quarterback Julian Sayin, a Heisman Trophy finalist last season. Ohio State ended a two-game losing streak by defeating the talent-challenged Wildcats (6-4, 3-4).

Ohio State’s likely Heisman Trophy winner Jeremiah Smith had 11 catches for 117 yards. Smith benefitted from the improved play of backup quarterback Luke Fahey, a true freshman, as he continues to get more familiar with the offense, and life in the pressure cooker that is Ohio State football.

This was Fahey’s first victory as a starter after two losses. He completed 21-of-32 passes for 201 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

For Nebraska, Saturday’s game is a tremendous opportunity to topple Ohio State, the Big Ten’s best team this century. Any victory over Ohio State, depleted or not, is a major accomplishment given the talent on the Buckeyes’ roster.

Before Sayin’s injury on Oct. 17 against Indiana, the Buckeyes were 6-1 and on a fast track to another College Football Playoff. Now, three-loss OSU is hanging on to faint hopes for a CFP invite. Nebraska can end all of that for good on Saturday.

Nov. 27: Iowa at Kinnick Stadium

Iowa (8-2, 5-2) remains in the CFP picture after another win Saturday, 28-7 over Purdue. Iowa just continues to roll along in an understated way. The Hawkeyes losses were at home to a fully loaded Ohio State, 31-14, and an inexplicable, 13-10 loss at inconsistent Minnesota.

Iowa’s best wins are at Michigan, at Washington and a 30-0 blowout over Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa will have a good test Saturday at Illinois, before playing host to Nebraska.

Iowa wide receiver Tony Diaz looks to avoid the tackle of Purdue defensive back Mister Clark and linebacker Winston Berglund at Kinnick Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa’s strength is defense. The Hawkeyes are a defensive monster, allowing 11.7 points per game, No. 1 in the nation. If Iowa wins out and finishes 10-2, the Hawkeyes might wind up in the CFP.

Sept. 26: Michigan State at Spartan Stadium

A week after making its season by beating rival Michigan, Michigan State lost at home to Washington, 21-14. The Spartans played most of the game without quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, who suffered a hand injury in the second quarter.

Still, Michigan State (3-7, 1-6) was tied going into the fourth quarter. MSU plays visiting Oregon on Friday night.

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Oct. 3: Maryland at Memorial Stadium

Maryland is hot, with a two-game winning streak under interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. The Terrapins defeated Wisconsin, 24-21, as backup quarterback Cardell Williams completed 21-of-23 for 183 yards — including a program-record 19 straight completions. Badgers backup quarterback Ryan Hopkins wasn’t as effective, completing 11-of-22 for 77 yards. Maryland is 4-6, 2-5. Wisconsin is 6-4, 4-3.

Maryland interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim and quarterback Cardell Williams celebrate after defeating Wisconsin at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maryland next is at USC, and Wisconsin is at Purdue.

Oct. 10: Indiana at Memorial Stadium

The Hoosiers won what might have been a CFP play-in game over USC, 27-13. The reigning national champion Hoosiers (9-1, 6-1) handled a USC (7-3, 4-3) team that just hasn't won big games under Lincoln Riley.

Next, Indiana is at Washington; USC plays host to Maryland.

Oct. 17: Oregon at Autzen Stadium

Oregon’s resurgence continued with a 31-7 win over Michigan, the Ducks’ third consecutive victory. Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola, thrust into the starter’s role after Dante Moore’s injury on Sept. 26, threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola walks off the field after victory over Michigan at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon, on the outer edge of a CFP invite, is 7-3, 5-2. Michigan is 5-5, 2-5.

Next, Oregon is at Michigan State; Michigan is at UCLA.

Oct. 31: Washington at Memorial Stadium

The Huskies (6-4, 3-4) became bowl eligible with a 21-14 win at Michigan State.

Washington plays host to Indiana.

Nov. 7: Illinois at Gies Memorial Stadium

Illinois lost to undefeated UCLA, 22-14, on Friday night. The Bruins lost quarterback Ty Dieffenbach to a left-elbow injury in the second quarter but he returned in the third quarter and led UCLA to victory.

Next, Illinois (6-4, 4-3) plays host to Iowa; UCLA (10-0, 7-0) is at Michigan.

And in other Big Ten action …

Host Penn State won its third consecutive game, defeating Minnesota, 42-14. Penn State (6-4, 3-4) is now bowl eligible. Next, the Nittany Lions play host to Rutgers.

Minnesota is 5-5, 3-4, and plays host to Northwestern on Saturday.

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