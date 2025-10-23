Husker Nation on Edge and Nebraska Football's Pivotal Week Ahead with Mike’l Severe
Mike’l Severe joins the Common Fans to discuss Nebraska’s meltdown in Minneapolis, the chatter among Husker Nation this week, and the coming battle against Northwestern.
What went wrong against Minnesota:
- Mike’l suggests the number one difference between the two teams on the field on Friday night was not anything related to blocking or tackling, or throwing or catching the football. It had everything to do with culture.
- Minnesota knows exactly who they are and what they want to do. While Matt Rhule has established a culture in Lincoln, the Huskers appear to be lacking an identity.
- Still, Huskers should not have been pushed around in the way that they were.
Sacks and Dylan Raiola’s struggles:
- The sack problem lands on everybody’s feet.
- The offensive line needs to be better, running backs need to be better in pass protection, and Dylan needs to have better pocket awareness.
- Raiola missed Dane Key twice on Friday, both of which would have been touchdowns and possibly changed the game. He needs to be better in those situations–especially throwing the deep ball.
Checking the pulse if Husker Nation:
- There seems to be a broad cross-section of reactions among the fan base after Saturday’s loss, everything from calm and collected to full meltdown mode.
- How concerned should we be about Matt Rhule’s program a little more than halfway through Year 3?
Troy Dannen’s comments about being in year three of a rebuild:
- Is Dannen right? Do Husker fans need to be just a little more patient? Or, in the era of Curt Cignetti completely flipping the Indiana program, should we expect more success sooner?
- Mike’l suggests Cignetti is an outlier, and Rhule is still on track to have success at Nebraska.
The importance of the Northwestern game to the remainder of the season:
- The entire crew agrees the coming game against Northwestern is absolutely pivotal for Nebraska’s outlook the remainder of the season.
- The team needs to show they can bounce back and beat a physical Big Ten opponent.
- Mike’l suggests everything from 1-4 to 5-0 are on the table for this team. Northwestern could go a long way toward determining how the remaining five games play out.
