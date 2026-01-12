Husker Quarterback Commit Trae Taylor Training for Eventful Offseason

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been one of the teams doing well with their 2027 recruiting class.

Nebraska has landed many of the top targets that they have had early on, including guys who will look to compete for the starting job very early in their college career. These are the type of guys that Nebraska wants to recruit, because these are the guys who make it the easiest to win the football games that they play in one of the hardest conferences in the nation.

The Nebraska football program has six total commits at this time, which is quite impressive considering they have made staff changes over the past month. This is good enough to give the Nebraska Cornhuskers a top-five class in the 2027 cycle thus far.

The Huskers are currently ranked as the fifth-best class according to 247Sports . They are also barely outside of the top five with a top-six class on On3 . There are many highlight recruits, but arguably the most important commit that Husker Nation has seen thus far was the first one to announce for the cycle.

That player is Trae Taylor, who has made his mission clear with what he is looking to do. He is looking to come in and make the best opportunity for himself and the staff that he believes in. He is locked in with the Huskers unless the coaching staff changes with Matt Rhule, he has claimed in the past.

Taylor is set for some big events coming up this offseason, as football never stops with him. He is always training for his next steps, and he is a guy who has been viewed as a top talent when it comes to work ethic. The next big event for him is coming up this weekend, as he travels to the state of Miami to play in the Battle 7on7 event. This is one of the bigger events for 7-on-7. This is very competitive, so the Nebraska QB has already been training. He posted some clips of himself training in windy weather to help prepare himself even more for whatever he will see in the event. Take a look.

Nebraska will be well represented in this event as a guy like Taylor will look to bring the trophy home to his team, which consists of many talented prospects. Fans will have a chance to see how he does with many reporters who are excited to see what Taylor is all about in person.

