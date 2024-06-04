Husker Receiving Game: No Way But Up For 2024
When your passing game ranks 129th out of 133 D1 programs and lead only Iowa and the three service academies, you know the only way to go is up. So what have Husker receiver coach Garret McGuire, TE coach/OC Marcus Satterfield and head coach Matt Rhule benn doing to fix things?
Good question. Before we look at the fixes, let's look at the receiving stats from 2023.
The numbers are for those on the Husker roster last year and are returning this fall.
Returning Tight Ends:
1.) Thomas Fidone (6-6, 250) JR 260 yards with 4 TDs
2.) Nate Boerkircher (6-5, 245) JR 51 yds and no TDs
3.) Luke Lindenmeyer (6-3, 260) SO -2 yds and no TDs
Totals: 309 net yards 4 TDs
Returning Wide Receivers:
1.) Jaylen Lloyd (5-10, 160) SO 237 yards and 3 TDs
2.) Alex Bullock (6-2, 205) JR 221 yds and 1 TD
3.) Malachi Coleman (6-4, 190) SO 139 yds and 1 TD
4.) Ty Hahn (6-2, 200) JR 36 yds and no TDs
5.) Jaidyn Doss (5-11, 190) SO 20 yds, no TDs
6.) Isaiah Garcia-Casteneda (6-4, 190) SR 7 yds, no TDs
Totals: 660 net yards and 5 TDs
Combined Receiving Yardage:
969 total yards and 9 TDs
Note: The above totals do not include those who played last year and are not returning this fall. (Billy Kemp IV, Marcus Washington and Joshua Fleeks combined for a total of 555 yards and 1 TD.)
If you're wondering how many games each Husker receiver played last year, here are the numbers: TEs: Fidone, Boerkircher and Lindenmeyer (12). WRs: Bullock and, Hahn (12), Coleman (11), Lloyd (10), Doss (4), Garcia-Casteneda (1).
Can the Huskers make enough improvement this fall to make a difference? My answer is yes. First we'll look at the receivers coming into the program.
WR Transfers:
1.) Isaiah Neyor (6-3, 215) SR from Texas/Wyoming
Stats: At Texas in 2023 (1 catch for 14 yards) 2022 (DNP) At Wyoming in 2021 (44 catches for 878 yards and 12 TDs)
2.) Jahmal Banks (6-4, 205) SR Wake Forest
2023 (59 catches for 663 yards and 4 TDs)
From High Schools:
Tight Ends:
1.) Carter Nelson (6-3, 215) FR Ainsworth, NE
Wide Receivers:
1.) Dae'vonn Hall (6-1, 190) FR Bellevue West (NE)
2.) Isaiah McMorris (5-10, 170) FR Bellevue West INE)
3.) Jacory Barney (6-0, 170) FR Palmetto High School (FL)
4.) Janiran Bonner (6-2, 200) SO (Was a FB last year at NU)
5.) Quinn Clark (6-5, 205) FR from Bozeman, MT (Legacy player)
6.) Demitrius Bell (6-0, 175) RSFR He was injured in the Husker spring game and will miss the 2024 season.
Note: Not all the receivers are listed in this column.
The Fixes
Yes, the Husker passing game was terrible last year. But Nebraska goes into this fall with a QB room that is very capable of quickly turning things around. Freshmen Dylan Riaola and Danny Kaelin can do it. Heinrich Haarberg looks to be significantly improved. Let's also not overlook Luke Longval from Sioux City (and IWCC). He had a good high school career but was injured his senior year. Other programs shied away from him. Luke is a walk-on, but don't let that fool you.
WR Depth Chart:
Ones Lloyd, Coleman, Neyor, Banks and Bullock
Twos: Doss, Garcia-Casteneda, Hall and Barney
TE Depth Chart:
1,) Fidone, Boerkircher, Nelson and Lindenmeyeer
Rhule & Company have made it a point in the off-season to sign some potentially great receivers. The Husker passing game struggles should be just a passing fancy this fall.