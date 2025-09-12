HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. Houston Christian
The Nebraska Cornhuskers continued the momentum from their opening-week win over Cincinnati, demolishing an outmatched Akron team 68-0 in Memorial Stadium.
While the win was expected, the fashion in which it occured hasn't happened since 2012 as offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and quarterback Dylan Raiola teamed up for 728 total yards of offense, including 494 through the air for the program's second-highest output in school history. The second-year signal caller threw for a career-high 364 yards and four touchdowns while teammate Emmett Johnson scampered for 140 yards and two touchdowns on only 14 carries.
The defense was equally impressive with its first shutout since the Ndamukong Suh-led Blackshirts blanked Arizona 33-0 in the 2009 Holiday Bowl. Forty different Huskers recorded a tackle in the all-around win as NU moved to 9-1 all-time against the MAC.
A similar blowout could be in store as Nebraska takes on FCS Houston Christian in a morning kickoff before an early season barameter test against Michigan to open conference play next week. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI crew make their predictions. The average score is 53-8 Nebraska.
Safe to say that no one was expecting the type of offensive explosion from the Huskers last week as the closest prediction last week was 56-7 from Jay Stockwell, falling 19 points away from the actual 68-0 victory.
*Indicates closest in previous week's prediction and how many "wins" over the season. Ties will result in wins for all parties.
Prediction
Predictor
Nebraska 52-7
Kaleb Henry
Nebraska 48-7
Geoff Exstrom
Nebraska 55-9
Josh Peterson
Nebraska 63-10
Spencer Schubert
Nebraska 55-10
Jeremy Pernell
Nebraska 66-3
ThotDoc
Nebraska 41-6
Mike Cavallo
Nebraska 52-7
Tad Stryker
Nebraska 55-7
Tanner Johnson
Nebraska 45-7
Eric Hess
Nebraska 45-6
Jay Stockwell*
Nebraska 56-7
Bob Frady*
Nebraska 52-17
David Max
Nebraska 58-13
Chris Fort
The Why
Josh Peterson: Everyone's ready for the Michigan game after the first Husker touchdown.
Spencer Schubert: Starters get pulled early, with this being the last guaranteed game where Nebraska’s bench can get extensive playing time. Unlike Akron, HCU has shown the ability to score, so they avoid being shut out, but the 10 points likely come against Nebraska’s 2’s and 3’s.
Jeremy Pernell: This game should follow the same script as last Saturday. The Huskers will have a sizable enough lead early in the second half to comfortably empty their benches and give their 2s and 3s valuable reps.
ThotDoc: This score is in the hands of Matt Rhule. I wouldn't expect the first teams to play past one series in the third quarter. The question is whether Rhule lets the reserves run up the score.
Mike Cavallo: The Huskers are rolling, averaging 44 points per game while surrendering just 8.5. Nebraska is fresh off a 68–0 rout of Akron that showcased its depth and dominance. On the other side, Houston Christian’s defense is no pushover, ranking in the top five in several FCS categories, but their offense has sputtered, putting up just 10 points in their last game. That imbalance makes it tough to envision them keeping pace with Nebraska’s firepower.
Tad Stryker: Huskers will show some more signs of consistency, with much bigger tests imminent.
Tanner Johnson: Last week’s offensive showcase provided a preview of what we can expect in a game like this. Expect Dylan Raiola to come close to topping his numbers from last week in what should be an easy rout.
Eric Hess: Another big lead, and the starter's come out before half to rest up for conference play.
Jay Stockwell: Similar to the Akron game, except for a cleaner start for Nebraska, followed by more mercy for HCU. Lots of playing time for the backups. Husker fans will still be concerned about the D-line.
Bob Frady: Oooh boy...this is a tough one. Even Vegas won't put a line on this one. Houston Christian actually outgained Eastern Kentucky last week, but had some issues in holding onto the football. Last week, Nebraska played 108 players, so I'm tempted to say the score will be 108-0...but it's embarrassing to run up the score that high.
David Max: Will be a test for the defense against a team with a more potent offense than Akron.
Get more picks on the HuskerMax game page.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.